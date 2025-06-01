Huge return, NEW champion - 5 early predictions for AEW All In 2025

Just last month, AEW hosted the 2025 iteration of its iconic annual pay-per-view, Double or Nothing. Now, the promotion is gearing up for its upcoming blockbuster stadium show, All In: Texas, set to emanate from the Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Ad

Anticipation regarding the July 12 event is at an all-time high, especially in light of the two matches that have been officially announced for its card: Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship, and Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley for the Men's World Championship. The PPV will no doubt also feature a number of other top stars, storylines involving whom are already being developed on the promotion's television programs.

Ad

Trending

With around six weeks left before the show, let us consider some early predictions for All In: Texas.

#1. Swerve Strickland/Will Ospreay take on The Young Bucks

Promptly after Adam Page vowed to his loyal fans that he would free the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley's clutches at All In: Texas, the winner of this year's Owen Hart Cup was confronted by his arch-rival, Swerve Strickland. The Realest accused The Cowboy of being responsible for The Young Bucks costing him his shot at The One True King at Dynasty last month, and did not believe Page's word to the contrary.

Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Eventually, Will Ospreay arrived to play peacekeeper between the two and tried to convince them to work together to take down The Death Riders. However, his appeal was shut down by both Swerve and Hangman. The Aerial Assassin's attempt to unite the duo could prompt Mox to enlist The Bucks and task them to go after Ospreay and take him out. Such a move could then compel Strickland to come to his friend's aid and continue his hostilities with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

All this could lead to a blockbuster tag team match pitting Ospreay and Swerve against the self-proclaimed Founding Fathers of AEW at All In: Texas.

#2. The Hurt Syndicate could help MJF secure an AEW World Title shot

MJF's motivation behind joining The Hurt Syndicate has been rather transparent for some time now - refusing to participate in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament to avoid wrestling excessively, The Wolf Wrestling chose to pursue a business relationship with MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley over the past several weeks instead. His hope was that the dominant stable would clear his path to recapturing the AEW World Title in return for his own support and commitment as a full-fledged member.

Ad

Friedman finally received a unanimous vote of approval to join The Syndicate last month, signing an official contract a week later, and afterwards solidifying his loyalty to the faction by helping The All-Mighty and The Standard of Excellence retain their AEW Tag Titles against The Sons of Texas at Double or Nothing 2025. The Salt of the Earth seems to be on the same page as his new stablemates right now. As such, MVP, Benjamin, and Lashley could uphold their side of the bargain and help MJF secure a future World Title shot at All In: Texas.

Ad

Ad

This could go down during a Casino Gauntlet Match similar to the one the promotion arranged at All In: London last year. If the bout is held at the Globe Life Field stadium this July, MJF could enter it as a participant and win it after The Hurt Syndicate dismantles his opponents. The victory would grant Friedman a shot at whoever would leave the pay-per-view as World Champion at a time of his choosing.

Ad

#3. Mercedes Mone might become AEW Women's World Champion

Mercedes Mone's unbeaten streak in AEW continued last month at Double or Nothing 2025, where she defeated Jamie Hayter to win the Women's Owen Hart Cup. She is now set to battle Toni Storm for her Women's World Title at All In: Texas.

Both champion and challenger came face to face this past Wednesday, voicing their drive and goals heading into the PPV and even getting physical to send a message to the other.

Ad

Toni Storm (left) and Mercedes Mone (right) [Image Credits: AEW's Facebook page]

The Timeless One is undoubtedly a worthy candidate to hand The CEO her first singles loss in All Elite Wrestling. However, fans in Texas could witness the TBS Champion adding to her collection of gold by winning the AEW Women's World Title from Storm. A loss at the event would hardly injure Toni's position or credibility in the company, and it would certainly succeed at setting Mone up as the next major heel of the All Elite Wrestling women's division.

Ad

#4. Hangman Page could dethrone Jon Moxley

Adam Page will not only be chasing the AEW World Title at All In: Texas - he will also be chasing his redemption. The Cowboy has not held the belt since losing it to CM Punk at Double or Nothing 2022, and has not challenged for it in a singles match since Dynamite: Title Tuesday that same year. Incidentally, the defending champion in the bout was none other than Jon Moxley.

Ad

The Purveyor of Violence holds the belt right now and keeps it hidden inside a briefcase. Audiences have been clamoring for the leader of The Death Riders to lose the World Title, and as such are rallying behind the so-called "Main Character" of All Elite Wrestling, who is arguably long overdue a championship run, especially considering his stellar work over the past two years.

Expand Tweet

Ad

All In: Texas could thus be the stage for Hangman Page's return to the top. He has defeated Moxley before, and could do so again at the upcoming stadium show.

#5. Darby Allin might return for vengeance

Jon Moxley and The Death Riders made a number of enemies when they began their war against the AEW roster. Chief among them was Darby Allin, whom the villainous faction annihilated at the end of last year, destroying his neck and kicking him down a flight of stairs. Rumors began making the rounds afterwards that the face-painted star was going to be the one to dethrone the self-professed One True King of the company.

Ad

However, several viewers have voiced their dissatisfaction with the idea, especially since Darby disappeared from programming to train for and eventually embark on his Mt. Everest expedition. News broke last month, however, that Allin had successfully accomplished the incredibly challenging feat, giving rise to speculations that the former TNT Champion may soon make his return.

Former TNT Champion Darby Allin [Image Credits: AEW's Instagram]

There may be no better time to book Allin's comeback than at All In: Texas, where the daredevil could help Adam Page end Jon Moxley's AEW World Title reign by costing the champion the matchup. Darby could then take his revenge on Mox and his crew for taking him out, before eventually embarking on his own World Championship journey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More