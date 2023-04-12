"I got a secret weapon that's going to be inserted into this" - Matt Hardy drops huge AEW tease

AEW star Matt Hardy has hinted at bolstering up a new alliance amid his feud with The Firm. Hardy already has Private Party member Isiah Kassidy on his side, but he has also teased introducing a "secret weapon" into his ongoing storyline.

On last week's Dynamite, Hardy and Kassidy turned on The Firm by costing Ethan Page in his match against HOOK. This brought to an end the months of Page taking advantage of the duo. Since then, Hardy has appeared on Kassidy's vlog, where he said the following:

"There's definitely going to be blowback. But it's all good. I got a plan in place. I got a secret weapon. I got a secret weapon that's going to be inserted into this." [6:54 - 7:04]

While Hardy did not go into too much detail about this "secret weapon," he did remind Kassidy that HOOK has their backs:

"Also, HOOK is our boy. HOOK's on our side. He said whatever we need him for, he's in." [7:05 - 7:10]

The Firm has active wrestlers and a wily manager in Stokely Hathaway, so the odds are still strongly stacked against Hardy and Kassidy. However, having the undefeated FTW Champion on their side will not hurt their cause.

Kassidy's tag team partner Marc Quen has been out injured since December 2022, and it is not known when he is likely to return. However, Matt has teased that his brother Jeff could return to AEW in the coming months after he recovers from his eye surgery.

Latest on Jeff Hardy's AEW absence

Jeff Hardy was last seen on AEW programming almost a year ago. The Charismatic Enigma was arrested in June last year and charged with his third DUI in 10 years. He has also undergone surgery on his eye, extending his time away from the promotion.

In the same video with Isiah Kassidy, Matt went into a little more detail about Jeff's condition and when fans can expect to see the former WWE champion back on their screens:

“Jeff just had some eye surgery. His eyes were just a little off-set, it’s just probably from wear and tear and beating his body up. They had to work on some ligaments and tendons in one of his eyes. So they corrected that [with] surgery, and they said probably in five, six weeks, he should be okay. You guys keep your fingers crossed. Maybe six, eight weeks from now, hopefully, we can see some Jeff Hardy on AEW again." [13:13 - 13:38]

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia A recent photo of Jeff Hardy after undergoing eye surgery A recent photo of Jeff Hardy after undergoing eye surgery https://t.co/ifYuldu1WC

The positive update on Jeff's condition comes as a pleasant surprise to fans who have been clamoring to see another Hardy Boyz reunion. But for the time being, the AEW faithful will just have to wait and see how things play out.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes