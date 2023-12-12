If Seth Rollins leaves WWE for AEW in 2024, there's only one man who could be his first opponent

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, has been a WWE mainstay for years now. However, with his contract expiring in the coming months, could The Visionary do the unthinkable and jump ship to All Elite Wrestling?

If that does happen, there's only one guy who could be his first opponent, and that name is none other than his former Shield brother, Jon Moxley. The two men are no strangers to each other, with a rich history dating back to their time as part of the Shield a decade ago.

Rollins and Moxley fought several battles together and against each other, which is why The Purveyor of Violence should be the man to confront The Architect if the latter shows up in All Elite Wrestling someday.

For what it's worth, Seth Rollins has achieved everything in WWE except for headlining a WrestleMania, which he'll likely accomplish against CM Punk in Philadelphia next year.

Rollins' contract is set to be up in June 2024, which means he would be eligible to make an electric AEW debut at All In in front of a jam-packed crowd in London, England.

Of course, it depends on whether The Aerialist wants to explore free agency. The 2024 is shaping up to be the most exciting time in the pro wrestling world, and there's no doubt that Rollins jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling would shake the wrestling world to its core.

Stranger things have happened in this business, but Seth Rollins leaving WWE would be a cold day in hell.

Seth Rollins on Jon Moxley's decision to leave WWE for AEW

Seth Rollins was 'surprised' by Jon Moxley's decision to join All Elite Wrestling but admitted that AEW was the place to give him the creative freedom he needed, unlike WWE:

"I was surprised by it for sure. I knew Ambrose needed some time away from WWE but the thing is, he just loves wrestling, he loves the industry, he just wanted some freedom and do his own thing and that happens, you know? And that happens for everybody and I understand his position and why he wanted to go over there and that’s on him. But, now he’s competition, now he’s the one trying to take dinner off my table so good on him,” he said.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins is currently embroiled in a feud with Drew McIntyre and CM Punk on the road to Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for him if he isn't planning to re-sign with the Stamford-based promotion.

