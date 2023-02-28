Jeff Hardy; 3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion — 5 AEW stars who could return at Revolution 2023

AEW Revolution 2023 is just around the corner, and the card is stacked to the brim with what should be high-quality matches. Fans are in for one barn-burner of a pay-per-view with a four-way tag match, a Texas Death Match, and a 60-minute Ironman Match.

Tony Khan rarely underdelivers when it comes to big events, but adding in a few surprises might just be the icing on the cake. Here are five AEW stars that could return at Revolution 2023.

#5. Kris Statlander issues a challenge

AEW's women's division unquestionably needs new excitement. As great as Jamie Hayter and Jade Cargill has been as champions, their programs have been lackluster as of late. A breath of fresh air is needed to spark some interest in the division.

Enter Kris Statlander. The Galaxies Greatest Alien has not wrestled since she suffered a horrific ACL and lateral meniscus tear in August last year. She underwent surgery in September and confirmed she would be inactive for six-to-eight months.

A return at Revolution this weekend might be wishful thinking. However, if she has recovered enough to appear on the show and issue a challenge to one of the women's champions, the San Fransisco crowd would undoubtedly erupt.

#4. FTR want their revenge

Dax Harwood (left) and Cash Wheeler (right)

Despite being one of the best tag teams in the world, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler last featured on AEW TV way back in December. Granted, the duo did request extended time off to "heal" and "reflect," Dax said on his podcast.

"We have asked and been granted the next few months off of television so we can sit back, reflect, decide, let out bodies heal, and figure out what we’re going to do for the next few years," he said.

FTR last faced The Gunns in a losing effort. With their last opponents now holding tag team gold in the promotion, now could be the perfect time for the former IWGP, AAA, ROH, and AEW champions to make a surprise return.

#3. Miro seeks redemption

Despite regularly getting immense reactions from the AEW audience, Miro has been missing from the company for months now and has only wrestled four times in 2022. It's not even as though he is injured or doesn't want to perform. It's simply creative differences keeping The Redeemer off the TV.

But this weekend could be the right time to change that. With Wardlow and Samoa Joe squaring off for the TNT Championship, a title previously held by Miro, the former Rusev could make an emphatic return and slot perfectly into that title picture. Who wouldn't want to see Miro face the winner of that match?

#2. CM Punk and Tony Khan put the All Out fiasco in the past

CM Punk (left) and Tony Khan (right) at the All Out 2022 press conference

CM Punk's latest stint in wrestling was a great run that will forever be marred by the controversy that took place at All Out 2022. The Voice of the Voiceless was suspended post-media-scrum and has since disappeared from AEW. The situation was so bad that Tony Khan reportedly attempted to buy out the rest of Punk's contract.

One can assume that this is not the way one of the most beloved performers of all time would want to bow out. The Second City Saint can still save his legacy, but only by returning to the company where it all went wrong.

To add fuel to the fire, CM Punk never lost the World Championship, he was stripped of it. This gives him an easy storyline to dive into upon his return.

#1. Jeff Hardy is back in AEW

Jeff Hardy's relatively short AEW run was cut short after he was arrested for a DUI on 28 June 2022. Tony Khan promptly suspended the Charismatic Enigma, and he has not been seen on television since.

Fans hoped the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion would return soon, but that was not the case. After several months and still no word on his return, it could be the right time to reintroduce the fan favorite to AEW, should he be fit to do so.

