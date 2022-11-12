Jim Cornette thinks there's something fishy about WWE legend defending The Elite's actions following "Brawl-Out" incident in AEW

A new story emerges every week regarding AEW's "Brawl-Out." Matt Hardy recently took to social media to take the side of The Elite. However, Jim Cornette brushed off the veteran's claim and hinted at something being suspicious.

During a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the wrestling veteran claimed that he had witnessed the "Brawl-Out." This initially led fans to believe that Hardy was a witness to the fight, but he quickly retracted the statement and claimed that it had been misconstrued.

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran laughed the situation off but slyly hinted at there being more to Hardy's support:

"Basically what he said was ‘I’m telling you that these guys – who idolize me, and dress like me, and gave me this high-paying job when nobody else would, and potentially will bring my brother [Jeff Hardy] back when he gets his situation sorted out, and they dress like him too – I think they’re really great guys!’" (01:30 onward).

AEW has been teasing The Elite's return for the past few weeks. While there has been no confirmation on the matter, reports have suggested that the trio is set to return for the upcoming Full-Gear pay-per-view.

Fans are clamoring for their return, however, AEW viewers will simply have to catch the pay-per-view on November 19th to find out.

Disco Inferno believes that The Elite's return will end up shelving even more AEW stars and bring in no new viewers

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks disappeared from AEW television shortly after their backstage brawl with CM Punk. In the weeks following the internal investigation, the stars were featured in vignettes being erased from clips, teasing their returns.

Speaking on an episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno commented on the rumored return of The Elite:

"Kenny and the Bucks are good performers. But they don't move the needle at all. It's just that they're bringing these guys back and unfortunately it's going to push more guys off TV. Where was all the spots for all the talent that they have there?" Inferno said. (From 00:46 to 01:06)

All Elite Wrestling undoubtedly has a massive roster, especially when it comes to male stars, which has left quite a number of wrestlers seemingly up in limbo. With The Elite back and likely taking center stage, many wonder what will be left for the rest of the roster.

