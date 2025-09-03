John Cena can't retire before facing top AEW star

Former Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is currently on a retirement tour. The 48-year-old is a modern-day great, and fans are going to miss him greatly once he says goodbye to the business.

Ad

Cena will retire in December 2025, and it is not known who his final opponent will be. However, he must face former AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland (fka Edge) before hanging up his boots.

Let's understand why.

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

John Cena and the former Edge were once fierce rivals

Ad

Trending

During the Ruthless Aggression Era, many rivalries captivated wrestling fans worldwide. However, there was something special about the John Cena-Edge feud. There were many matches between them, and almost all of them are highly acclaimed.

It has been years since they locked horns, but fans still fondly talk about this rivalry. Unfortunately, Copeland is currently signed to AEW, and the relationship between the Jacksonville-based company and WWE is poor. We might never get John Cena vs. Edge one last time. However, fans are still wistfully hoping to see them square off one last time.

Ad

Tony Khan could allow Adam Copeland to go to WWE for a one-off match

The animosity between WWE and AEW is quite evident. Tony Khan seemingly hates the Stamford-based company, while Triple H and his team are doing everything to put All Elite Wrestling out of business. Although it is highly unlikely, the 42-year-old could allow the former Edge to return to World Wrestling Entertainment for a one-off match.

Ad

Cope could unexpectedly show up at a future WWE event and challenge the veteran. They could eventually lock horns, and the match could end with The Rated-R Superstar's victory. Triple H and Tony Khan's relationship will definitely improve if this happens.

Which other AEW stars could face Cena?

Although this is highly unlikely, fans worldwide would go berserk if Cena showed up on All Elite Wrestling TV once he is done with the Stamford-based company. If he does join the Tony Khan-led promotion, there are several potential dream matches he could be a part of.

Cena could face MJF, Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, and more. Otherwise, he could face The Rated-R Superstar in All Elite Wrestling instead of the sports entertainment juggernaut. Wrestling will certainly not be the same again if this happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!