Jon Moxley needs to save former WWE performer

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 16, 2025 15:03 GMT
Jon Moxley [Image taken from AEW's YouTube]
Jon Moxley [Image taken from AEW's YouTube]

A former WWE performer seems to be going through the motions, and one man who could save them from potential irrelevancy is Jon Moxley.

When it comes to the hierarchy of talent in AEW, Jon Moxley is firmly seated among the top guys in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Purveyor of Violence is a 4-time World Champion in the promotion and the de facto leader of one of the most dominant factions in All Elite Wrestling history, the Death Riders.

The Death Riders currently consists of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, PAC, and their most recent joinee, Daniel Garcia. However, the group has been hinting towards adding one more star to their ranks, and that star is former WWE performer Kris Statlander. For those unaware, Statlander made one appearance in the Stamford-based promotion on SmackDown LIVE! back in 2019.

Although Kris Statlander is a prominent face in AEW, she needs a boost to reach the next level. Under the tutelage of Moxley, who has a reputation for elevating stars, the former TBS champion can achieve that level.

Kris Statlander and Jon Moxley's recent interactions

Back in the day, Kris Statlander and Death Riders member Wheeler Yuta used to be part of two factions called Best Friends and Chaos before they eventually went their separate ways. A few months ago, Wheeler began closely monitoring Statlander, and Moxley soon joined, sending subtle hints of appreciation toward Statlander during their backstage interactions. The Purveyor of Violence even helped the Galaxy's Greatest Alien secure her winnings of $100,000 from the Young Bucks.

What makes this saga even more interesting is that Statlander seems to be reciprocating to Moxley. In a recent interview, she called Moxley a top star in AEW and even suggested that taking advice from him would not be a mistake.

Kris Statlander is set for AEW Women's World Title match at All Out 2025

One of the reasons why the Death Riders seem interested in Statlander is her prominence in AEW. The former TBS champion is set to challenge Toni Storm for the Women's World Title at All Out in a 4-way match, which also features Thekla and Jamie Hayter.

This seems perfectly set up for Jon Moxley to bring Statlander into the group by helping her win the title at the pay-per-view. By herself, Kris may not seem like she has enough star power to carry the top prize in the AEW women's division. However, if the 30-year-old aligns with Moxley, she has the necessary backing that could elevate her status as champion in Tony Khan's promotion.

Jon Moxley has elevated other stars in Death Riders

Despite his dark persona on TV, Jon Moxley has built a reputation for giving back to the business, and part of that is helping elevate lesser-established stars. The likes of Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir have benefited from working with Moxley, as he has brought the best out of them. As a matter of fact, Shafir's friend and MMA legend Ronda Rousey recently thanked Moxley for taking her under his wing.

We can expect Jon Moxley to have the same effect on the newly recruited Daniel Garcia and Kris Statlander, should she finally join his ranks.

