Jon Moxley to quit, WWE legend returns? - 3 Early predictions for AEW WrestleDream 2025

AEW is going to host WrestleDream on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. Fans are expecting this event to a once in a lifetime experience. The company has gained immense momentum this year, and Tony Khan must ensure this continues. Only one bout has been announced for WrestleDream so far: Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley. This is going to be an &quot;I Quit&quot; match. Allin vs. Moxley is probably going to mark the end of their blood-soaked rivalry. However, this can't be the highlight of the pay-per-view. WrestleDream is still weeks away. The AEW president has the opportunity to build a strong match card. Title matches must be booked, and a few surprises will elevate the show's overall experience. Here are three early predictions for AEW WrestleDream 2025. #3. WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland will return AEW star Adam Copeland recently teamed up with longtime friend/rival Christian Cage. The duo locked horns with FTR at All Out. Even though Cope and Cage won this showdown, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood got the upper hand. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions brutally attacked the debuting Beth Phoenix (Copeland's wife). Eventually, the former Edge realised that his family was getting affected due to his feuds. He told Captain Charisma that he is leaving and is unsure if he will be back. &quot;I can't keep doing this any more, this isn't the first time this has happened, it's effecting my family, so I've gotta go, and I don't know if I'll be back...&quot; said the Rated R Superstar. Copeland is a veteran and mastermind. The WWE Hall of Famer must have said the above statement to throw his rivals off. He's probably regrouping and preparing for his next attack. At WrestleDream, he might return with all guns blazing and destroy both FTR and The Matriarchy. #2. Jon Moxley to say &quot;I Quit&quot;Jon Moxley's rivalry with Darby Allin has been terrifying. They hate and have used immense violence against each other. The stakes are high at WrestleDream. Moxley must win to prove that even without the world title, he is an unstoppable force. Meanwhile, Allin needs a victory to gain momentum. The former Dean Ambrose will probably put The Daredevil over by saying &quot;I Quit&quot;. Allin is the heart and soul of the company. He is finally back after a long absence, and Tony Khan certainly sees him as a megastar. Once his rivalry with Moxley ends, he must shift his focus to capturing titles. #1. Andrade will make his AEW return View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFormer AEW star Andrade recently parted ways with WWE. During his first run with the Jacksonville-based company, he achieved moderate success. His recent World Wrestling Entertainment stint was underwhelming, and Tony Khan might be considering bringing him back. The former NXT Champion might make a glorious All Elite Wrestling return at WrestleDream. This time around, Khan could book him in major feuds and give him title wins. After all, the 35-year-old is a modern-day great.