Jon Moxley turns heel; WWE Hall of Famer returns — 5 Things AEW should do at Revolution 2023

AEW Revolution is right around the corner and the card is absolutely stacked. Although much of the build-up to the pay-per-view failed to live up to its potential, fans can expect a very high-quality show this weekend.

Tony Khan tends to surprise fans at big events, and this one will probably be no different. However, aside from Revolution could be a complete disaster if certain expectations are not met.

Here are five things AEW should do at Revolution 2023.

#5. MJF outclasses Bryan Danielson

The mega-main event is a 60-minute Ironman Match between Bryan Danielson and the AEW World Champion MJF. With a great build-up and the epic storytelling abilities of both wrestlers, this match could more than live up to the hype.

To elevate MJF’s legitimacy as a champion, he should be booked to technically outclass Danielson at certain points in the match instead of solely relying on heelish tactics to get the win. Not only will this make the contest even more exciting, but it will generate even more credibility for the belt.

#4. One last run for The Icon

The Icon Sting

Sting is a legend in the wrestling business. He is one of the company's most recognizable characters and gets huge reactions whenever he is on-screen. At the tail-end of his career, The Icon could make one more push for a world championship.

Sting has not been seen on television for some time now, so having him confront MJF after the main event could be the perfect direction for the main event scene to go in.

The two stars could set up a program that culminates in a clash at Double or Nothing for the strap, with Sting putting his career on the line.

#3. Mercedes Moné is All Elite

Ever since leaving WWE last year, Mercedes Moné has stolen countless headlines around the globe. She recently signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling and won the IWGP Women’s Championship.

Although the former Sasha Banks is currently doing very well for herself, a move to Tony Khan's company could be the next move in her career.

AEW’s women’s division desperately needs an injection of life. Bringing in one of the best in-ring workers in Moné would definitely provide that. She could immediately slot into the title picture, and given her incredible star power, The Boss could be a major asset in Tony Khan’s company.

#2. Jay White returns to AEW

Jay White is the hottest free agent in all of professional wrestling right now. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is expected to sign with a major American promotion very soon. Although WWE has shown interest in The Catalyst, AEW might just be the better fit.

The Switchblade has appeared on AEW programming in the past and has close ties with some of the personnel in the promotion. Having him debut at Revolution this weekend to issue an open challenge could be the perfect way to reintroduce the former Bullet Club leader to the AEW faithful.

#1. Jon Moxley turns heel

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

The Texas Death Match between Jon Moxley and Adam Page could steal the show this weekend. The two have a layered history and awesome in-ring chemistry. Throughout their program, Mox has become the de facto heel, although he has done a good job of maintaining his tweener status.

This weekend might be the time to pull the trigger and have the Blue-Eyed Bandit become an all-out bad guy. Moxley would flourish in that role and be able to reveal new layers of his character. Perhaps a trip to the dark side could be best for him and the Blackpool Combat Club.

