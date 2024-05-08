Kenny Omega to retire, WWE Hall of Famer returns & more - 5 announcements The Cleaner could make on AEW Dynamite tonight

Kenny Omega was diagnosed with diverticulitis last year in December. Due to the disease, he was hospitalized and was allegedly mere hours away from passing away.

The Cleaner has been away from in-ring action for the past five months. He made his first appearance on AEW TV since December 2023 on the May 1, 2024, edition of Dynamite.

On the show, Omega was attacked by The Elite (The Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and Kazuchika Okada) in front of his home crowd. He was ultimately stretchered out of the arena. It has been announced that he is set to appear on this week's Dynamite. Moreover, The Cleaner is expected to make an important announcement on the show.

In this list, we will explore what major announcement Kenny Omega can make on tonight's program.

#1 Kenny Omega announces retirement

Kenny Omega's in-ring future is uncertain after he was diagnosed with diverticulitis. The Cleaner seemingly needs to undergo surgery before he can return to the ring. But still, the procedure doesn't guarantee his comeback.

Tonight on Dynamite, The Best Bout Machine could announce his retirement from pro wrestling. While it may be difficult for the AEW star to hang up his boots, he can decide to retire to ensure his physical well-being.

#2 ⁠The Cleaner introduces himself as a new authority figure

Given his condition, Kenny Omega is seemingly not ready for an in-ring comeback. But that doesn't mean he has to stay away from the pro wrestling industry. He can still take up a non-wrestling role on AEW TV.

As an EVP and one of the founding fathers of AEW, he could appoint himself as a new authority figure of the company. Since The Young Bucks attacked Tony Khan on Dynamite a few weeks ago, Omega could replace the latter as the promotion's head honcho in kayfabe.

#3 Omega introduces Sting as AEW's new general manager

Sting hung up his wrestling boots in March 2024 at the Revolution pay-per-view. He teamed up with Darby Allin to take on the Jackson brothers in a hard-hitting tag team match.

Since Sting's retirement, Tony Khan has seemingly been open to bringing the former back into the company for a non-wrestling role. After being attacked by The Elite, Khan might have planned to appoint a new face to run the company in his absence.

On tonight's edition of Dynamite, Kenny Omega could introduce Sting as the new general manager of AEW. Upon his arrival, The Icon could exact revenge on the heel faction without wrestling inside the ring.

#4 ⁠The Best Bout Machine challenges Kazuchika Okada to a match at All In 2024

Kenny Omega may not be cleared for in-ring action yet. But he is actively looking to return to the squared circle. Last week, he addressed his fans before The Elite attacked him.

During the promo, he promised fans he would never give up and fight his illness to get back inside the ring. He also teased locking horns with Kazuchika Okada in a few months. Since then, viewers have been going crazy over the possibility of witnessing a dream match between The Cleaner and Okada.

All In 2024 in London is still three months away. Hence, the former AEW World Champion may have ample time to recover from his illness and return to the ring.

Therefore, Kenny Omega could challenge Okada tonight for a match at All In.

#5 Kenny forms a new Elite with Kota Ibushi, 'Hangman' Adam Page, and Hook

Last week, The Elite took out Kenny Omega. Therefore, the latter could plan to return with a proper backup on Wednesday. Since he was outnumbered during the brawl, he couldn't fight back. As a result, Omega may bring Kota Ibushi, 'Hangman' Adam Page, and Hook to have his back against The Elite.

Kenny Omega and Ibushi, collectively called Golden Lovers, have had much success as a tag team. Meanwhile, Page shares a storied history with The Cleaner as they won the AEW World Tag Team Championship together.

Hook had a rivalry with Jack Perry in August 2023, where the two up-and-coming stars fought over the FTW Championship. Hence, he might help Omega take revenge against Perry and his stablemates.