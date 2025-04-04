Samoa Joe's dominance in the squared is known worldwide. He is currently signed to AEW, where he is a member of the Opps faction, along with HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata. He is a former AEW World Champion and has held the TNT Championship twice.

The Samoan Submission Machine has wrestled in massive promotions such as WWE, TNA, and Ring of Honor. He has had a decorated in-ring career. However, in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the 46-year-old talked about retirement.

"It’s [retirement] probably coming sooner than later, which is fine. I think a lot of people from my generation, from what I’ve seen, if that they have the ability, we’ve done our best to kind of save up and we definitely don’t want to out stay our welcome, because we may have been privy to a few people may have done that in their careers. So I definitely don’t want to be that guy in mind." Joe said. [H/T Chris Van Vliet's official website]

While Joe didn't reveal when and how he would hang up his boots, four candidates could be his final opponent.

#4. Samoa Joe's AEW rival Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland is one of the Tony Khan's biggest assets. He is currently in a rivalry with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. At Dynasty 2025, the two men will lock horns for this title.

If the New Flavor wins, he will become a two-time AEW World Champion. Interestingly, he defeated Joe at Dynasty 2024 to hold his first world title for the first time in his career.

Samoa Joe and Swerve Stickland's rivalry was very intense. Their match at the above-mentioned pay-per-view was historic, and fans worldwide agree that their chemistry is immaculate. Strickland being the 46-year-old's final opponent makes perfect sense because they will certainly create magic.

#3. AJ Styles

Both AJ Styles and Samoa Joe are TNA legends. They have fought against each other several times throughout their career, and almost all of their matches have been critically acclaimed. The Phenomenal One is currently signed to WWE, where he is a two-time WWE Champion. Although the two stars are in different promotions, it does not mean they can't battle one last time.

The Samoan Submission Machine can simply rejoin World Wrestling Entertainment, or Styles could head to Jacksonville. If the latter retires the AEW star, it will make sense storyline-wise. Furthermore, their showdown will deliver.

#2. MJF

MJF has a complicated history with Samoa Joe. When Joe was the NXT Champion, he shoved a young Friedman aside, which was quite humiliating for the latter. Something similar has also happened in AEW, and the Salt of the Earth appears to despise him.

MJF and Joe have locked horns more than once in the Jacksonville-based company. If the 29-year-old is the one to retire the veteran, it will be a huge achievement for him. Furthermore, the 46-year-old will probably be happy to put the talented youngster over.

#1. CM Punk

Just like AJ Style, CM Punk has locked horns with Samoa Joe several times throughout his career. Their last match took place at All In 2023, where The Best in the World emerged victorious. While it is unlikely that Punk will ever return to AEW, Joe certainly could re-join WWE.

The Samoan Submission Machine's last match could take place in the World Wrestling Federation, preferably at a future WrestleMania. There is no doubt that their showdown will deliver, and Joe will be more than happy to hang his boots at The Showcase of The Immortals.

