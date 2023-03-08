Mandy Rose; 2-time WWE Divas Champion - 5 Stars who can end Jade Cargill's undefeated streak in AEW

AEW's TBS Champion Jade Cargill has been on a tear since her debut in 2020. She is the inaugural and current TBS title holder with over 50 wins under her belt. She is clearly being built to be one of the promotion's biggest stars, and it seems as though she will remain unbeaten for the foreseeable future.

However, no one remains undefeated in professional wrestling forever. At some point, the trigger will have to be pulled, and someone will score a victory over AEW's most dominant champion. Here are five stars that could assume that role.

#5. Kris Statlander can match Jade Cargill's strength

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Statlander was originally scheduled to be the one to take the TBS Championship off of Jade Cargill.



- per Kris Statlander is expected to be back on #AEW programming soon.Statlander was originally scheduled to be the one to take the TBS Championship off of Jade Cargill.- per @WRKDWrestling Kris Statlander is expected to be back on #AEW programming soon.Statlander was originally scheduled to be the one to take the TBS Championship off of Jade Cargill.- per @WRKDWrestling https://t.co/M9v1hUxU6D

The Galaxy's Greatest Alien looked as though she was being prepped for a big push before her untimely and horrific injury. Statlander had a new, more serious persona before being shelved on the sidelines. Her association with Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends also made her a fan favorite in the women's division.

Statlander's return is going to be huge. But following that, she is going to need to do something spectacular to keep her momentum going. Statlander is one of the very few women that can match Cargill's power, so having her be the one to dethrone the TBS Champion makes all the sense in the world.

#4. Thunder Rosa's return is imminent

Travoris Black🤟🏿 @kingblaq80 Thunder Rosa is on AEW Spanish commentary and is not cleared to wrestle but her accomplishments so far



Current AEW record: 61-10

Former NWA Women's Champion

Former AEW Women's Champion

Blue Belt in Karate

Former Mixed Martial Artist



There are no limits for La Mera Mera in 2023! Thunder Rosa is on AEW Spanish commentary and is not cleared to wrestle but her accomplishments so farCurrent AEW record: 61-10Former NWA Women's ChampionFormer AEW Women's ChampionBlue Belt in KarateFormer Mixed Martial ArtistThere are no limits for La Mera Mera in 2023! https://t.co/waRXB2eXHv

Like Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa has been out of commission for some time now. She was forced to vacate her AEW Women's Championship after suffering a serious injury. She has since returned to the company, albeit not in an in-ring capacity. But the signs are there that she could make a return to the squared circle sooner rather than later.

With her credibility as a former women's champ, Rosa is already a viable contender for Cargill's TBS Championship. La Mera Mera is a popular star in the company and could easily carry on with the prestige Cargill brought to the title.

#3. Mercedes Moné will bring extra star power

Few wrestlers in the world have the cross-industry star power of Mercedes Moné. Since leaving WWE, the former Sasha Banks has claimed the IWGP Women's Championship and is a magnet for media attention with everything she does.

Her AEW debut is one of the most anticipated moves in the industry today. Were she to end Cargill's 400+ day reign as TBS Champion, not only would it appease the fans but draw more eyes to the promotion, elevating the title in the process.

#2. Mandy Rose has a reputation as a dominant champion

Mandy Rose reinvented herself during her latest stint in NXT. She held the brand's women's championship for over a year, becoming only the third woman to do so. Since her controversial exit from WWE, Rose could pop up on AEW television and be a great asset to Tony Khan's company.

To frame God's Greatest Creation as a big deal in AEW, she could be the one to claim Cargill's undefeated streak. She could easily slot into Cargill's role as a dominant champion and knock off all her challengers.

#1. Nikki Bella should make the jump to AEW

Nikki Bella's time in WWE seems to be coming to an end. She rarely ever appears in the company aside from her reality TV shows. If she is looking for a new challenge, she may have to look through the forbidden door and sign with AEW.

The former Divas Champion can still go into the ring and would be a worthy adversary for Jade Cargill. Furthermore, there is a built-in story, given Nikki's brother-in-law, Bryan Danielson helped train Cargill. Nikki Bella, as the TBS Champion, will no doubt have fans tuning in every week.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes