Massive heel turn after betraying WWE legend - 5 directions for Keith Lee after his crushing loss on AEW Dynamite

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Keith Lee challenged Samoa Joe for the Ring of Honor Television Championship. The champion choked out his opponent to walk away the victor, but many still have questions regarding Lee's standing in the promotion.

Social media has been ablaze with fans criticizing the decision to have Lee lose on Dynamite, only to have Joe vacate the belt moments later. More so, many would argue that Lee's AEW run in general has been underwhelming.

It might be time for the Limitless one to steer in a new direction, especially after his latest loss. Here are five ways this could happen.

#5. Keith Lee betrays Dustin Rhodes and turns heel

Keith Lee is due for a major character shift, and there's no better way to do that than with the tried and tested heel turn. WWE's attempt to make Lee a villain failed miserably, but he definitely has the experience and charisma to make it work if given a little bit more freedom.

Having the former NXT Champion betray his ally and sporadic tag team partner Dustin Rhodes is a surefire way to establish Lee as one of AEW's top bad guys. From there, he can go on to have phenomenal matches with the likes of Adam Copeland, Orange Cassidy, and perhaps even MJF. The opportunities are endless, so long as Tony Khan and his team invest the proper attention into the idea.

#4. The ROH Television Championship is up for grabs

With Samoa Joe suddenly vacating the ROH Tag Team Championship, there is an opportunity for another star to take over the mantle. Keith Lee would fit perfectly into this role, as fans have been clamoring for ages to see him positioned in a more prominent role.

Having Lee outlast all other participants in a tournament to crown a new champion might be AEW's best bet at elevating the talented big man to the top of the card, or at least give fans a reason to be invested in him.

#3. Rekindles feud with former WWE star

The longstanding rivalry between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland is still yet to have a proper payoff. Swerve has gone on to gain a ton of momentum and rise up the rankings, whereas Lee has somewhat faded into obscurity.

AEW could capitalize on Strickland's popularity by rekindling his feud with Lee at Full Gear. An ambush attack under the impetus of "unfinished business" is an easy way to reheat their feud as well as to mark Lee's potential as a threat to the top stars in the promotion.

#2. Time for a break?

One of the most effective ways to reignite a star's momentum is to remove them from TV and bring them back down the line with a repackaged persona. This might be Keith Lee's best chance at reclaiming the popularity he once enjoyed.

A break from AEW programming would allow fans to miss the Limitless one and genuinely yearn for his return. After all, it doesn't look as though management has any plans for him at the moment, so why not allow him to take a hiatus?

#1. Keith Lee vies for the AEW World Championship

After nearly two years in AEW, it's about time that Keith Lee calls his shot and makes a serious attempt at winning the World Championship. Plenty of stars currently have their eyes set on the promotion's most prestigious belt, and adding Lee into the fray would only make the title seem more prestigious.

Imagine a battle between Keith Lee, Samoa Joe, and Wardlow, with the winner getting a shot at MJF's title. These three monsters could put together an amazing match, and if Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs from All Out 2023 taught us anything, it's that AEW fans love a beefy bout between behemoths.

If nothing else, this would be an excellent way to position Lee as a major player for the promotion while adding a sense of intrigue to the main event picture.

