Mercedes Mone gets dethroned and 3 other things that can happen on AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday

In about two weeks, AEW will head to the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, where the company will host this year's WrestleDream pay-per-view. Before that, though, the Jacksonville-based promotion will return to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, for this week's special Tuesday-night edition of AEW Dynamite.Several matches and segments have been tentatively announced for the upcoming TV show, which is set to feature top names and multiple championship bouts. With anticipation building among audiences for WrestleDream, let's consider four things that could unfold this week on Dynamite: Title Tuesday.#1. Britt Baker could return to AEW to dethrone Mercedes MoneLast month at All Out: Toronto, Mercedes Mone successfully defended her TBS Championship against former Women's World Champion Riho. This week, on the Sixth Anniversary edition of Dynamite, The CEO issued an open challenge to any Florida resident to face her for the belt at Daily's Place on Dynamite: Title Tuesday.While the identity of Mone's opponent for this upcoming week has not yet been announced, AEW could pull off a huge surprise by having the returning Britt Baker answer Mercedes' challenge. Although she was born in Pennsylvania, The DMD reportedly lives in Orlando, Florida, and thus qualifies as a legitimate contender for &quot;Nine Belts&quot; Mone's title as per the latter's criteria.Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]Baker might make her highly anticipated TV comeback this Tuesday to dethrone The Boss for the TBS Championship in a rematch of their All In: London 2024 showdown.#2. El Clon could help Kyle Fletcher defeat Kyle O'ReillyThe Don Callis Family has been involved in a rivalry with The Paragon since this past June. The Invisible Hand's prized client, Kyle Fletcher, first faced off against Kyle O'Reilly one-on-one on the June 26 edition of AEW Collision, with The Protostar emerging victorious. Over a month later, the rising star got his first taste of singles gold, beating Dustin Rhodes to become the new TNT Champion.Since then, Fletcher has mounted successful defenses against Tomohiro Ishii, Hiromu Takahashi, Komander, and, earlier this week, against Orange Cassidy. The Aussie Arrow managed to defeat the &quot;Freshly Squeezed&quot; star after his Conglomeration stablemate Hologram seemingly betrayed him, although the latter was eventually revealed to be the debuting El Clon.OC and Paragon defeated the Callis Family's Hechicero, Rocky Romero, and Lance Archer this weekend on Collision. The feud between the two factions will continue next week on AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday, where Kyle O'Reilly will challenge Kyle Fletcher for his TNT Championship in a rematch of their earlier singles bout.Kyle O'Reilly (on the extreme right) with Roderick Strong and Orange Cassidy [Image Credits: AEW on X]Although The Violent Artist will very likely push Fletcher to his limits, he could end up losing to the defending champion due to outside interference from El Clon, similarly to what happened to Cassidy this week. Such an angle would make a lot of sense in light of O'Reilly's prominent on-screen friendship with Hologram, whom Fletcher recently put on the shelf in kayfabe.#3. The Hurt Syndicate could defeat The Demand in their Street FightThis past August at Forbidden Door 2025, Ricochet and The Gates of Agony cost Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley their AEW World Tag Team Championship. The Hurt Syndicate retaliated soon after, sabotaging The Future of Flight and his teammates Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun during their World Trios Title match against The Opps.After weeks of warfare, The Syndicate and The Demand (the name chosen by Ricochet and GOA for their team) finally squared off last month at All Out: Toronto. The newly formed heel unit shockingly picked up the win at the PPV, with The Human Highlight Reel pinning MVP to secure the victory. However, hostilities between the two sides are clearly far from over, as this Wednesday, MVP issued a challenge to Ricochet and The Gates to face him, Benjamin, and Lashley on AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday in a Street Fight.Since The Demand already has a win over The Hurt Syndicate, Tony Khan could book The All Mighty, The Standard of Excellence, and The Ballin' Superstar to defeat Ricochet and GOA in their upcoming match, tying the score for the two stables.#4. Samoa Joe could put World Champion Hangman Page to sleepThis past Wednesday, on the Sixth Anniversary episode of Dynamite, Adam Page teamed with Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs of The Opps to defeat Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Daniel Garcia of the Death Riders in a trios competition. After the bout, The Cowboy handed both Hobbs and Joe their World Trios Titles; however, The Samoan Submission Machine felt disrespected by the AEW World Champion for seemingly dropping his trios belt while giving it to him, leading to a gradually escalating argument between the two.Afterwards, Page called out Joe over his &quot;fit&quot; backstage, and acknowledged that he had never beaten the latter inside an AEW ring - a fact that The Destroyer had brought up during their squabble. He proceeded to challenge The Samoan Submission Specialist to a World Title match at WrestleDream 2025. Joe did not take long to accept the challenge, and the two men are now scheduled to meet face-to-face this coming Tuesday on Dynamite. Their confrontation will undoubtedly be explosive, given their rivalry from last year.Hangman Page and Samoa Joe will meet face-to-face next week [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]At Revolution 2024, Joe, who was the then-World Champion, had retained his belt against Page and Swerve Strickland in a three-way bout. He had won the match by making Page tap out, although the latter had evidently submitted to prevent Swerve, his then-arch nemesis, from winning the title. Joe will most likely allude to his past victory over Page to taunt him during their segment next week, which could spark a brawl between the two. The former &quot;King of Television&quot; might gain the upper hand in said brawl and choke Hangman out to escalate the tension in their feud ahead of their pay-per-view world championship showdown.