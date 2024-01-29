2-time AEW champion sends heartfelt message, expresses excitement to fans

After a chaotic and controversial 2023, AEW has delighted fans in recent weeks with programming regarded by many as a return to form. But it's not just fans who are excited about the company potentially heating up, as several All Elite talents have also taken to social media to express their optimism recently.

That includes two-time AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood. The FTR member, alongside his partner Cash Wheeler and Daniel Garcia, defeated The House of Black's Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews in an Escape the Cage Elimination match on last night's episode of Collision.

The focus of the wrestling world may have been on the Royal Rumble, but Dax Harwood feels there is plenty to be excited about in AEW at the moment. The 39-year-old took to X earlier today to let fans know that All Elite Wrestling is "building something" before shouting out the action-packed episode of Saturday Night Collision:

"AEW. We’re building something here & Im glad yall are along for this ride with us. #AEWCollision was on fire last night. Check it out if you haven’t seen it."

Many fans are taking this as yet another sign that Tony Khan's promotion is planning a strong campaign this year.

Tony Khan promotes CMLL partnership for upcoming AEW TV

The "Forbidden Door" is making headlines once again, and 2024 has kicked off with a strong showing of cross-promotional collaboration. Several All Elite stars competed at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 on January 4, with even more clashes set to come this year.

Meanwhile, WWE has formed a relationship with All Japan Pro Wrestling and featured TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace at last night's Royal Rumble premium live event.

It now appears that legendary lucha libre promotion CMLL is becoming more active in the festivities. Tony Khan recently announced the upcoming appearances of some of its top stars on All Elite television.

Khan promoted the impending arrival of top star Mistico, the exciting new Mascara Dorada, famed mat technician Rey Hechicero, and CMLL workhorse Volador Jr. before thanking the Mexican company for its collaboration:

With so many top promotions now forming partnerships and delivering dream matches for fans, it seems that a new era of professional wrestling has arrived.

Are you excited for All Elite Wrestling in 2024? What do you hope to see from the company this year? Give us your thoughts in the comment section below!

