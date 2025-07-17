31-year-old set to make AEW Collision debut

A prominent star who is the fiancée of former AEW champion Will Ospreay is set to make her debut on Collision. The talent signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion early last month.
Alex Windsor is best known for her time in the independent circuit with promotions like Pro Wrestling EVE and RevPro. She is making her Collision debut on Saturday. The 31-year-old competed in her first match since signing for the Tony Khan-led promotion at All In: Texas, participating in the Women's Gauntlet Match.
Before All In, she was seen in a video package on the June 26 episode of Collision. Confirming Windsor's debut on the Saturday night show, president Tony Khan took to X to announce that she will face Taya Valkyrie in a singles match this week.
"#AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + HBO Max. This Saturday, 7/19. Taya Valkyrie vs Alex Windsor. @HailWindsor made her highly anticipated return in the #AEWAllInTexas Women's Casino Gauntlet! Now Alex Windsor makes her Collision debut, colliding vs @TheTayaValkyrie SATURDAY NIGHT," Khan wrote.
The Iron Willed is the real-life partner of two-time International Champion Will Ospreay. The couple announced their engagement on social media last month.
Alex Windsor recently addressed her performance at AEW All In: Texas
Alex Windsor came into the limelight at All In with a dramatic appearance in the Women's Gauntlet Match. She was seen battling it out with some of the top women of the promotion and holding her own.
After the match, Windsor took to X and reacted to her performance, implying that she made a good first impression in the bout.
"First impressions and all that🫡," Windsor wrote.
You can check out Windsor's X post below.
Now with Windsor and her fiancé, Will Ospreay, both actively working for the same promotion, it will be interesting to see if they will be part of a storyline together.
