31-year-old set to make AEW Collision debut

A prominent star who is the fiancée of former AEW champion Will Ospreay is set to make her debut on Collision. The talent signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion early last month.

Ad

Alex Windsor is best known for her time in the independent circuit with promotions like Pro Wrestling EVE and RevPro. She is making her Collision debut on Saturday. The 31-year-old competed in her first match since signing for the Tony Khan-led promotion at All In: Texas, participating in the Women's Gauntlet Match.

Before All In, she was seen in a video package on the June 26 episode of Collision. Confirming Windsor's debut on the Saturday night show, president Tony Khan took to X to announce that she will face Taya Valkyrie in a singles match this week.

Ad

Trending

"#AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + HBO Max. This Saturday, 7/19. Taya Valkyrie vs Alex Windsor. @HailWindsor made her highly anticipated return in the #AEWAllInTexas Women's Casino Gauntlet! Now Alex Windsor makes her Collision debut, colliding vs @TheTayaValkyrie SATURDAY NIGHT," Khan wrote.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Iron Willed is the real-life partner of two-time International Champion Will Ospreay. The couple announced their engagement on social media last month.

Alex Windsor recently addressed her performance at AEW All In: Texas

Alex Windsor came into the limelight at All In with a dramatic appearance in the Women's Gauntlet Match. She was seen battling it out with some of the top women of the promotion and holding her own.

Ad

After the match, Windsor took to X and reacted to her performance, implying that she made a good first impression in the bout.

"First impressions and all that🫡," Windsor wrote.

You can check out Windsor's X post below.

Expand Tweet

Now with Windsor and her fiancé, Will Ospreay, both actively working for the same promotion, it will be interesting to see if they will be part of a storyline together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE