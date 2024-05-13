40-year-old star wants to face Bryan Danielson after announcing he's cleared for in-ring return

AEW's Bryan Danielson has been checking names off his bucket list as his full-time wrestling career winds down. However, he's also become a name on the bucket lists of many others, and recently released star Anthony Henry wants a piece of The American Dragon.

Henry was released from AEW in the company's shocking first-ever round of talent cuts early last month. The Workhorsemen star had broken his jaw at an independent show and was recovering when he received the news, leaving him devastated. The grief was short-lived, though, as Tony Khan confirmed that Henry would be welcomed back once he'd healed up.

Anthony Henry is good to go now, having recently teased his imminent return. The 40-year-old ROH star has big plans for this year, including a singles match with Bryan Danielson among others. Check it out:

"With the return being imminent, I have some things I need to do: -Wrestle @bryandanielson 1 on 1 -Win the ROH Tag titles -Win AEW tag title -Go on an absolute tear, having 🔥 matches and lots of fun," Henry wrote on X.

Bryan Danielson's retirement as a full-time wrestler is looming

Bryan Danielson has received an incredible amount of acclaim throughout his short run in AEW, but all good things must come to an end, and the 42-year-old is now staring down at retirement.

Late last year, Danielson revealed that this would be his final year as a full-time talent. While he also works backstage alongside Tony Khan, it seems that The American Dragon's days in the ring are numbered, and many are scrambling to secure a singles match with the legendary star before he hangs up his boots.

AEW fans were treated to a blockbuster dream match at the recent Dynasty pay-per-view as Bryan Danielson went one-on-one with British phenom Will Ospreay. Unfortunately, The American Dragon suffered some pain after he landed on his head during a top-rope Frankensteiner during the bout.

Speaking on The Wrestling Classic, Danielson revealed that he was suffering from neck pain:

"My neck hurts… So yeah, I’m having some issues with my neck. There was a thing when I gave him a Frankensteiner and he landed on his feet and in the background, nobody noticed it I don’t think at the time… I’m not on social media much but when I did it, I just landed right on my head and I was like, oh my gosh, and so, I’ve needed some time after that. The M.R.I. [shows] I’m okay. But how do I feel on a day-to-day basis? My neck is like, ah," he said.

Bryan Danielson went on to say that he's having to adjust and do things differently as he gets older, and it's just another indication that he should be preparing for retirement.

