AEW Collision draws near-record low ratings despite strong lineup

AEW Collision saw another significant drop in numbers this week. Despite a loaded lineup, the most recent episode fell short in several key areas of the cable TV ratings.

The 38th edition of AEW Collision aired this past Saturday from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The show opened with Bryan Danielson's 19-minute win over Katsuyori Shibata, while the main event segment featured Adam Copeland warning Christian Cage ahead of their I Quit match on Dynamite.

Collision drew 393,000 viewers on TNT this past Saturday night, according to Nielsen data via Wrestlenomics. This is down 8% from last week's total audience and the third-lowest for Collision in 2024 so far. Furthermore, this is the lowest total audience ever for an episode that did not air on the same day as a WWE PLE.

Saturday's episode also drew a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is down 7.7% from last week. This key demo rating ties for the fourth-lowest of 2024 so far.

Collision also featured six additional matches on Saturday night: Julia Hart retaining the TBS Championship over Trish Adora, Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty, Aaron Solo vs. PAC, Lance Archer vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Kyle O'Reilly vs. Bryan Keith, plus Brody King and Buddy Matthews vs. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo in a tournament match.

AEW to continue the build for Dynasty

AEW Dynamite and Rampage will air live from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, this week.

The build to the inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view will continue with Dynamite on TBS in the usual timeslot. A special Wednesday Rampage will air right after Dynamite at 10 p.m. ET.

Rampage currently has two matches on the card. Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale will face Julia Hart and Skye Blue in a Street Fight, while Trent Beretta and Orange Cassidy will face Kyle Fletcher and Powerhouse Hobbs in a Wild Card tournament match.

AEW has announced the following Dynamite lineup for tomorrow:

Mercedes Moné will speak

Hook vs. Chris Jericho

Eddie Kingston defends the Continental Championship vs. Kazuchika Okada

Toni Storm and Mariah May vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa

I Quit Match: Christian Cage defends the TNT Championship vs. Adam Copeland

Poll : Who will win at AEW Dynasty? Bryan Danielson Will Ospreay 0 votes View Discussion