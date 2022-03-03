AEW News Roundup: Chris Jericho discloses his pro wrestling future, WWE Hall of Famer responds to AEW star being compared to Jim Cornette, Chavo Guerrero quietly removed from AEW? (02 March 2022)

AEW has seemingly recovered from the initial shock of losing Cody Rhodes. The promotion proved that it still has what it takes to pull in droves of fans as last week's Dynamite reportedly had good ratings.

Wednesday's News Roundup touches on the following news stories: Chris Jericho updates fans about his wrestling future. A former WWE Champion says Rhodes' departure "was almost a relief." Chavo Guerrero seemingly quietly released?

5. Chris Jericho proclaims he's "not going anywhere" after the star opened up about his career

"I realized you cannot teach experience and you cannot teach fan manipulation." - Chris Jericho

While speaking in an interview with FITE In Focus, Chris Jericho opened up about the current trajectory of his career.

"I’m not going anywhere,'' Jericho said. ''There is no reason to. I’m still one of the best in the business at what I do; telling stories and crowd manipulation. I can still have a great match any night of the week. That, to me, tells me I’m not anywhere close to being done yet." (H/T: Fightful)

AEW's Le Champion is only 51. If Sting can wrestle at the age of 62, Jericho has quite some time left before retiring.

4. Bryan Danielson said he was almost relieved when he heard about Cody and Brandi Rhodes departing from AEW

During an interview with Metro, Bryan Danielson revealed that he wasn't aware of Mr and Mrs Rhodes leaving AEW. The star stated that he initially thought something terrible had happened to the couple.

"I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ The first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW.’ And it was almost a relief,” Danielson said.

3. Jim Cornette blasts House of Black segment on Dynamite

"That may have been the worst match." - Jim Cornette.

The House of Black made their official debut together on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. Buddy Matthews surprised fans as he came out to aid Aleister Black and Brody King.

During an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE Manager stated that he disliked the entire segment.

"So it's two WWE rejects and one guy from the indies with tattoos all over him. That may have been the worst match, angle combination program they have done on this TV program, just sh**s. And it took them so long," Cornette said.

2. Arn Anderson addresses the comparisons between MJF and Jim Cornette

"Jimmy continues to be one of those controversial guys that tells the truth as he sees it" - Arn Anderson.

While speaking to Sportskeeda, Arn Anderson was asked about the online comparisons to AEW's MJF and Jim Cornette. According to Anderson, the comparisons are outlandish and are like comparing an apple to an orange.

"You have to be fair when you start to compare him to other people,'' Anderson said. ''Because Jim Cornette was always like all of us, couldn't cuss on television. I guess what I'm saying is you compare orange to apples instead of apples to apples. Jimmy continues to be one of those controversial guys that tells the truth as he sees it and that's what America is all about, that's what I like about Jimmy."

1. Chavo Guerrero deletes inital Twitter post after rumors break about him being quietly released from AEW

Chavo Guerrero is mainly known for his time in WWE alongside his real-life uncle, the late-Eddie Guerrero. The star made a handful of appearances alongside Andrade "El Idolo" as his manager before being written off screen.

Guerrero took to Twitter early yesterday in a now deleted post after his profile was removed from AEW's official roster page.

"That’s news to me! I guess having @TonyKhan telling me to go film Young Rock Season 2, & my job will be waiting for me when I’m done, didn’t mean much.” - Chavo posted.

The star quickly deleted his original post and shared something less controversial.

While there has been no official statement on Guerrero's status with AEW. However, according to his deleted Tweet, he has an agreement with Tony Khan.

