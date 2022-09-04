Bryan Danielson sends a warning to former WWE Champion ahead of AEW All Out 2022

Bryan Danielson is determined to win his next match at AEW All Out.

In the last couple of months, the Blackpool Combat Club and the Jericho Appreciation Society have been at odds on more than one occasion. With the recent events of Daniel Garcia being involved, the American Dragon has come directly into conflict with Chris Jericho.

This has escalated into the two former WWE Champions scheduling a match at All-Out. Ahead of the match, Danielson has not shied away from putting up an ominous warning.

Referencing Tadashi Adachi's quote, "If the lion and dragon fight, they will both die," the American Dragon posted a photo of his upcoming fight graphic on Instagram:

"There’s a really good Tadashi Adachi quote about a lion and dragon fight. Tomorrow night, however, it will only be accurate for the lion. Drop’em 🐉🐉🐉 #aewallout"

It will be interesting to see which one of these veterans will prevail over the other at the upcoming pay-per-view.

The AEW storyline involving Byran Danielson and Daniel Garcia was recently criticized

The feud between Jericho and Danielson has had Daniel Garcia acting as the catalyst. However, his involvement has been harshly criticized by a former WWE Manager.

Jim Cornette recently spoke about Garcia's last match with Danielson on the Jim Cornette Experience, calling out the JAS member as uncharismatic:

"30 minutes of Bryan Danielson versus Daniel Garcia, two out of three falls on national television. Can you imagine if they gave that spot to a Ricky Starks?" Cornette said. "To anybody with any f**king potential whatsoever? Somebody with personality? Somebody that doesn’t look like another interchangeable white boy on an indie show doing wrestling holds?" (02:42:30 onward).

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Daniel Garcia with the DDT, driving Bryan Danielson's head into the concrete floor! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! Daniel Garcia with the DDT, driving Bryan Danielson's head into the concrete floor! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/GolVO4PwRr

Garcia seems to be a major factor in the feud between Jericho and Danielson right now. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether the All-Out match will impact Garcia's storyline in the coming weeks.

Do you like Daniel Garcia's run in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

