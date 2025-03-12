AEW's Dustin Rhodes has a message for Triple H's 'rival'

Dustin Rhodes recently sent a motivational message to an AEW star who has been in an exchange with Triple H. The two have previously commented on each other's careers.

Will Ospreay has been with the company for a year and has cemented himself as one of the promotion's faces. A few months ago, The Game seemingly criticized him for "running from the grind." He responded because he knew those comments were meant for him. In a recent interview, however, he addressed the situation and claimed he did not take this personally and just responded to the jab.

On X/Twitter, Dustin Rhodes praised the Aerial Assassin for his recent performance at the AEW Revolution in the Steel Cage match against Kyle Fletcher. He also thanked Ospreay for his contributions to the company and expressed his happiness at his joining.

"You are an incredibly talented athlete billy goat! Glad you're with us" the veteran wrote.

See Dustin's post here.

The 31-year-old responded to the post and mentioned how happy he was to be with the company.

"Glad to be part of the team boss" Ospreay responded.

Dustin Rhodes makes a bold claim against MJF

Last month, The Natural briefly criticized MJF for making negative comments about his generation of wrestlers. This turned into a grudge match, with the former AEW World Champion coming out on top.

At Revolution last Sunday, the Wolf of Wrestling took on 'Hangman' Adam Page in a long-awaited grudge match. Page ended up getting the win in what was an impressive showing from both men.

On X/Twitter, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful brought up how it was during high-stake matches like this when MJF would remind the world just how good he was in the ring. Dustin Rhodes responded and acknowledged this, but he claimed that he'd get the upper hand the next time he got a chance to face Friedman.

"He is, and one day, I am gonna beat his a**. I will beat him next time!" Dustin wrote.

Tomorrow night, MJF is set for an appearance on AEW Dynamite. He could end up addressing his loss at Revolution and what would be next for him.

