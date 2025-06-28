AEW star reacts to Drew McIntyre's massive reunion amid WWE absence

A major AEW star has just reacted to a recent reunion featuring Drew McIntyre amid his absence from WWE. This saw the Scotsman reuniting with the other two members of one of his most iconic stables outside the ring.

The Scottish Warrior has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion since his Steel Cage Match against Damian Priest last month at Saturday Night's Main Event. He was written off TV in this match, as Priest hit him with a ConChairTo. This was reportedly to give the star some time off to recover from health issues.

Earlier today, members of 3MB (aka Three Man Band) posted a picture of themselves coming together for Jinder Mahal's wedding. Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater were in attendance for their former stablemate's special day.

Chris Jericho, who has worked with all three men in the past, commented on Jinder's post on Instagram. He had a simple two-word message as he too enjoyed this reunion.

"Awesome pic!!❤️" he wrote.

Jericho's comment on the post [Credit: Jinder Mahal on Instagram]

Chris Jericho's contract with AEW is said to be up soon

Chris Jericho has been absent from AEW for almost two months now. His last match was at Dynasty, where he lost his ROH World Championship to Bandido in a match where the latter's luchador mask and the world title were on the line.

A week later, he went on a meltdown in front of Big Bill and Bryan Keith, and went on a break from the company. He has since then been touring with his band, Fozzy.

Raj Giri reported earlier today that The Learning Tree's contract with AEW is set to expire late this year. He did not provide any further information on the situation.

"It's Chris Jericho, very late in the year," Raj Giri wrote.

In other news, it was reported that Jericho's tour with his band had ended, and he was ready for his on-screen return. He is reportedly waiting for Tony Khan to give him the go-signal.

Based on his booking in the coming months, it may be an indication of whether the veteran is staying or leaving the company.

