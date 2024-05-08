AEW star Ric Flair planning legal action following embarrassing incident

AEW star Ric Flair is seemingly considering legal action after a recent incident, which went viral after a video surfaced online. New details on what actually happened have also been revealed.

The Nature Boy was in Gainesville, Florida, for a graduation this past weekend with friends and family. They decided to dine at Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza. Flair later took to Twitter and accused the restaurant of disrespecting him over an issue he had with the kitchen manager spending too much time in the bathroom. Video of the altercation later surfaced online, along with comments from the co-owner.

Flair spoke to The Gainesville Sun this week and said he wanted to set the record straight with an "honest to God story" after the video came out.

The veteran noted that he had been suffering from a medical condition since the death scare in 2017 and that he went to use the restroom when a member of the restaurant's staff approached him. Flair recalled telling the person he didn't shake hands or take photos in bathrooms.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that the employee then went into the restroom stall, and minutes later could be seen, through the cracks, still sitting there and "texting away."

"Any man that goes into a bathroom knows you can see into the stall. I said, 'Get your a*s off there, I need to use the restroom,'" Ric Flair said.

Ric Flair said he left the bathroom "happy as could be," but then a female employee approached him and allegedly called him a "creep" and a "peeping tom." The Nature Boy added that he wasn't going to tolerate that, like most people wouldn't, as it is an offensive remark.

This was when Flair had words with the restaurant manager, which was seen in the video revealed this week. The 75-year-old acknowledged the incident and attempted to defend his actions.

"I’ll be quite honest with you, I was pi**ed because I didn’t do anything wrong. It’s my word against the kitchen employee, and it makes no sense. I admit to everything I said. I have no problem with it because I was mad," Flair said.

Ric Flair denied saying a cuss word in the video but admitted to it in the interview. He called it a "very normal response," and said he did leave a tip of $1,000 on a tab of around $200. He said the pair of bartenders provided great service, but the others were "so rude it was unbelievable."

The restaurant allegedly rejected the tip and paid the employees money out of the ownership team's pocket. Flair also said he was willing to apologize if he offended anyone, but revealed that he was considering a lawsuit. The former WWE Champion further claimed that he had enough money to buy the property.

Restaurant co-owner on denying tip from AEW star Ric Flair

The co-owner of Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza in Gainesville, FL, recently said the establishment rejected Ric Flair's $1,000 tip this weekend after the incident involving the Hall of Famer.

Piesanos co-owner, Jerry Roberts, told The Gainesville Sun that they decided to pay the tip to the bartenders out of their own pockets.

“It was really a matter of principle on how our team was treated and no matter how much money someone’s willing to spend if they're not going to treat our team with respect, we just felt like that was the right thing to do," he said.

Roberts added that he wanted to thank his team for their professionalism and how they handled the situation.