AEW star's real-life brother interested in facing WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre at AEW All In

An AEW star's brother recently expressed his interest in facing current WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre at All In 2023. That talent is none other than Saraya's sibling, Zak Zodiac.

McIntyre is one of the top names on the sports entertainment juggernaut's roster. However, The Scottish Warrior is reportedly unhappy with his current standing in WWE, and his contract is also seemingly expiring soon.

Naturally, there has been some wild speculation about Drew McIntyre jumping ship from WWE to AEW. The rumor also suggests his potential appearance at the Jacksonville-based promotion's first-ever event in the United Kingdom, All In.

AEW star Saraya's brother Zak Zodiac recently responded to a fan's hilarious query about him facing McIntyre at the special show at Wembley Stadium in London. The 31-year-old wrestling veteran felt that it "would be epic."

"The Glasgow kiss meets the FIRE FIST! this would be epic," tweeted Zak Zodiac.

Drew McIntyre recently commented on his loss to Roman Reigns

While The Scottish Warrior is a two-time WWE Champion, his reigns have come during the pandemic era. McIntyre challenged Roman Reigns for the gold at the Clash At The Castle event in Cardiff last year but ultimately failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

During his interview with Inside The Ropes, Drew McIntyre commented on his loss against Reigns and also highlighted why fans keep "rallying behind" him:

"You do have to look at the bigger picture and what's the plan for Roman and The Bloodline storyline, but at the same time it’s like ‘is there a way to do both?'" Drew added, "You know everything happens for a reason, sometimes Drew McIntyre doesn’t quite get it done, the story of my life and my character’s life I guess, I keep getting knocked down and knocked down and that’s why my fans keep rallying behind me." From 25:30 to 27:19.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Scottish Warrior and if a match against Zak Zodiac does take place somewhere down the line.

