AEW star wants 25-year-old performer to immediately get a shot at Christian Cage's TNT Championship

AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage is currently in his second reign, but one colleague has proposed a title defense against an up-and-coming star, who he thinks will become the new champion.

Daniel Garcia has continued to make his name since starting with AEW in September 2020. The 25-year-old has found some recent success on Collision, which includes a win over Buddy Matthews on Saturday's show. Matt Menard praised the former ROH Pure Champion on commentary.

Menard took to X today and endorsed Red Death vs. The Patriarch with the TNT Championship on the line: He wrote:

"Saturday nights belong to DG. 3 huge wins in 30 days. No ranking needed. Give him the title shot. TNT. #aew #AEWCollision.''

Menard stated Garcia has had "3 huge wins in 30 days" on Collision. This week's win over Matthews came after The House of Black defeated Garcia and FTR on January 13.

Garcia lost to Swerve Strickland on the January 3 Dynamite, which came days after he joined Mark Briscoe, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson for a win over Rush, Jay White, Jay Lethal, and Brody King at Worlds End.

The 25-year-old defeated King on the Holiday Bash Collision on December 23, but lost to Eddie Kingston the week before at Winter Is Coming. Going back even further to early November, the current PWG World Champion lost 6 straight matches in the lead-up to Kingston.

Major match set for next week's AEW Collision

The 32nd episode of AEW Collision will take place next Saturday at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana. This will be the company's debut at the arena.

AEW has announced just one match for next week's Collision as of this writing. The House of Black's Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews will face Daniel Garcia and FTR in a Steel Cage Elimination Trios match.

FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have feuded with The House of Black for several months. Garcia aligned with FTR after his Continental Classic win over Brody King on the Holiday Bash Collision. FTR defeated Black and Matthews on January 6, but the following week saw The House of Black defeat Garcia, Wheeler, and Harwood in six-man action.

The feud continued this past Saturday on Collision as Red Death defeated Buddy Murphy in about 11 minutes. The two sides engaged in a pull-apart brawl after the match. Harwood then challenged The House of Black to next week's cage match to put an end to the war for good.

