AEW Star Will Ospreay Takes Brutal Shots At WWE Ahead Of Wrestlepalooza

One of AEW's top stars and former champions, Will Ospreay, is currently on the road to recovery from his recent surgical procedure. Ahead of the Tony Khan-led company's upcoming pay-per-view, All Out : Toronto, The Aerial Assassin has seemingly taken aim at rival promotion WWE's impending event, Wrestlepalooza 2025.

Ad

Despite helping his team secure the victory over The Death Riders and The Young Bucks in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match on his home-soil at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay's night ended in disaster as he suffered a vicious post-match beatdown at the hands of Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley, who destroyed his neck with a steel-chair stomp. The angle was seemingly meant to write the high-flyer off of programming ahead of his reported neck surgery, which he underwent successfully as per his announcement from a couple of days ago.

Ad

Trending

While Ospreay is on the mend, his AEW locker-room peers are gearing up for the company's upcoming pay-per-view, All Out : Toronto. The star-studded show will be taking place on the same day as WWE's upcoming PLE, Wrestlepalooza - an event that, speculations suggest, is meant to counterprogram against All Elite Wrestling's September 20 PPV.

Just ahead of All Out 2025, Will Ospreay has taken to Instagram to seemingly take a cheeky shot at WWE Wrestlepalooza, sharing a photograph of a Ben & Jerry's Scoop-apalooza ice cream tub and making fun of the name of the product line in the caption.

Ad

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

"What a s**t name," Ospreay wrote in the caption.

Check out screenshots of Will Ospreay's IG story BELOW:

Will Ospreay's story seemingly roasting WWE Wrestlepalooza [Source : Ospreay's Instagram]

The Commonwealth Kingpin is not the only prominent wrestling personality who has commented on the name of WWE's impending show, however.

Ad

Former AEW World Champion thinks Wrestlepalooza is a "ridiculous" name

Former AEW star and current WWE top name CM Punk will be teaming up with his wife AJ Lee in the latter's first match in over a decade to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag bout at Wrestlepalooza 2025. During his recent appearance on Pardon My Take, The Best in The World discussed doing media for the sports entertainment juggernaut's upcoming PLE, albeit calling the Wrestlepalooza name "ridiculous".

Ad

"We're doing media. We're trying to get everybody aware that you [have] got to get the ESPN [platforms] to see all our PLEs. And I've been doing my best to not say the word 'Wrestlepalooza' the entire time. That might actually be the first time I've said it. It's a ridiculous name. […] Well, La Palooza. And you add 'wrestle' to it, and you kind of understand what you're getting. You know, like it's pretty self-explanatory," Punk said.

Ad

Match graphic for AJ Lee/CM Punk vs Becky Lynch/Seth Rollins [Source: WWE's website (wwe.com)]

Punk was fired by AEW back in 2023 after a disciplinary committee recommended his termination in the aftermath of his backstage scuffle with Jack Perry at that year's All In pay-per-view.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More