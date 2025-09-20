AEW Star Will Ospreay Takes Brutal Shots At WWE Ahead Of Wrestlepalooza

One of AEW's top stars and former champions, Will Ospreay, is currently on the road to recovery from his recent surgical procedure. Ahead of the Tony Khan-led company's upcoming pay-per-view, All Out : Toronto, The Aerial Assassin has seemingly taken aim at rival promotion WWE's impending event, Wrestlepalooza 2025.
Despite helping his team secure the victory over The Death Riders and The Young Bucks in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match on his home-soil at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay's night ended in disaster as he suffered a vicious post-match beatdown at the hands of Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley, who destroyed his neck with a steel-chair stomp. The angle was seemingly meant to write the high-flyer off of programming ahead of his reported neck surgery, which he underwent successfully as per his announcement from a couple of days ago.
While Ospreay is on the mend, his AEW locker-room peers are gearing up for the company's upcoming pay-per-view, All Out : Toronto. The star-studded show will be taking place on the same day as WWE's upcoming PLE, Wrestlepalooza - an event that, speculations suggest, is meant to counterprogram against All Elite Wrestling's September 20 PPV.
Just ahead of All Out 2025, Will Ospreay has taken to Instagram to seemingly take a cheeky shot at WWE Wrestlepalooza, sharing a photograph of a Ben & Jerry's Scoop-apalooza ice cream tub and making fun of the name of the product line in the caption.
"What a s**t name," Ospreay wrote in the caption.
Check out screenshots of Will Ospreay's IG story BELOW:
The Commonwealth Kingpin is not the only prominent wrestling personality who has commented on the name of WWE's impending show, however.
Former AEW World Champion thinks Wrestlepalooza is a "ridiculous" name
Former AEW star and current WWE top name CM Punk will be teaming up with his wife AJ Lee in the latter's first match in over a decade to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag bout at Wrestlepalooza 2025. During his recent appearance on Pardon My Take, The Best in The World discussed doing media for the sports entertainment juggernaut's upcoming PLE, albeit calling the Wrestlepalooza name "ridiculous".
"We're doing media. We're trying to get everybody aware that you [have] got to get the ESPN [platforms] to see all our PLEs. And I've been doing my best to not say the word 'Wrestlepalooza' the entire time. That might actually be the first time I've said it. It's a ridiculous name. […] Well, La Palooza. And you add 'wrestle' to it, and you kind of understand what you're getting. You know, like it's pretty self-explanatory," Punk said.
Punk was fired by AEW back in 2023 after a disciplinary committee recommended his termination in the aftermath of his backstage scuffle with Jack Perry at that year's All In pay-per-view.