After John Cena on WWE RAW, another heel claims they ‘love making kids cry’

John Cena's tirade on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW targeted the entire WWE universe, including his most consistent and loyal fanbase: young viewers. Recently, AEW's Mercedes Mone seemingly echoed the 47-year-old legend but then took it further, professing frankly on social media that she enjoys pushing kids to tears.

This past Monday in Brussels, Belgium, John Cena justified his betrayal of Cody Rhodes and his turn to the dark side by blaming fans for their hatred and disregard for him for over two decades. He went to great lengths to tear down his fanbase, even children and younger viewers, dubbing their relationship with him 'toxic' and 'dysfunctional.'

Cena even singled out a kid sporting his merchandise during the aforementioned rant, to their evident dismay and sadness. While such behavior from the iconic grappler-turned-actor still has fans reeling, former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone reminded her social media followers that she has no reservations about hurting the feelings of young viewers.

Recently on X/Twitter, a user pointed out a video package for NXT Takeover: Respect 2015 - which Mone main evented with Bayley over the WWE NXT Women's Championship - that featured an appearance from a much younger Billie Starkz, donning The Role Model's old merch.

Ahead of a prospective TBS Championship match with the ROH star this week on AEW Dynamite, Mercedes sent Billie a message, writing:

"I love making kids cry! Time to send her back to her minion mommy", wrote Mercedes.

Check out Mercedes Mone's tweet below:

Mone's post suggests that a rivalry with Starkz's "Minion Overlord" Athena could be in the making. The erstwhile Sasha Banks was also likely referencing her past interaction with Izzy Moreno, who had attended Takeover: Respect as a supporter of Bayley. The Boss snatched away Izzy's hairbow mid-match and behaved quite villainously with her—in keeping with her on-screen character—eventually leading her to break down in tears.

Like Billie Starkz, Moreno has pursued a career in the squared circle and competed in the indies as recently as last month.

Billie Starkz plans to derail ex-WWE star's AEW momentum

Mercedes Mone has been undefeated so far in AEW and intends to keep the streak going against all comers. After her recent altercations with Billie Starkz and their backstage confrontation last week on Dynamite, the two women could compete for Mone's TBS Championship this Wednesday or at least go toe-to-toe.

Starkz previously said she wants to become a champion on Dynamite. More recently, she took to X/Twitter, confident about derailing the CEO's so-called "Mone train."

“The #MoneTrain on Wednesday #AEWDynamite.”

Billie was the inaugural ROH Women's World Television Champion. However, it remains to be seen if she can overcome the former WWE megastar on Dynamite.

