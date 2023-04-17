AJ Styles' feud with SmackDown Superstar was "micromanaged" by WWE, says AEW star

AEW personality Mark Henry recently shared his thoughts on WWE's booking decisions for one of their most popular stars. Henry spent over two decades in the world's largest wrestling promotion. He recently questioned the rationale around wanting to change the presentation of an already famous international star and stated that "WWE needs to step back."

Shinsuke Nakamura debuted in WWE in 2016 under the company's developmental banner, NXT. He was already well-known for his time in Japan and was treated like a major star. However, Nakamura's run on the main roster has been disappointing to some, and he has never reached the heights he once enjoyed at New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The King of Strongstyle did, however, win the 2018 Royal Rumble match. He would then go on to WrestleMania, where he would challenge AJ Styles, an opponent he had excellent matches with in Japan. However, this match and the feud that followed failed to live up to the hype.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry said the following about AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura:

"It was micromanaged. [...] I love art. You love art? You ever [been] to a walk-in and you see a big mural, and you have to almost step back about 50, 60 feet so you really can see what the full essence of that piece is? The WWE needs to step back. Shinsuke is an artist." [9:38 - 10:05]

Shinsuke went on to capture the United States, Intercontinental, and SmackDown Tag Team Championships during his run. He is still yet to hold a world title on the main roster.

Mark Henry questions WWE's presentation of Shinsuke Nakamura

On the same episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry said he was puzzled by the Stamford-based promotion's decision to change the aspects that made Shinsuke Nakamura so popular in Japan:

"[Nakamura] was not allowed to be who he was. You dance with the date that you brought. The WWE, they know who he is. They know where he came from. They know the matches that got their attention. Why not book him like what they saw?" [8:51 - 9:10]

Henry continued:

"Why would you bring a guy from Japan that wrestles a unique type of style, and then now you want to change it? I don't understand that." [9:16 - 9:29]

While these sentiments are certainly shared by much of the audience, there is hope that Nakamura will be better presented after he made his return to the promotion on SmackDown last week.

