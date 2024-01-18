Female AEW star responds to fans' disrespectful message

Anna Jay is preparing for a big AEW Dynamite match this week, but she managed to stop and correct one of her trolls on social media.

Tonight's AEW Dynamite from North Charleston, SC will feature Jay taking on Deonna Purrazzo in singles action. The Women's World Champion will be present as "Timeless" Toni Storm is set to do commentary during the match. Tony Khan just made the announcement on Tuesday.

The Queen Slayer took to X today and said she's looking forward to the match against The Virtuosa. A fan responded with a knock at the 25-year-old wrestler.

"Calm down you already know your gonna loose just saying [laughing face emoji]," the fan wrote.

Jay responded just one minute later and corrected the fan, which brought several comments of support from her fans.

"You're* Lose*," she wrote.

Tonight's Dynamite match will be the first-ever between Jay and Purrazzo. Jay will be looking to bounce back after coming up short against TBS Champion Julia Hart at Battle of The Belts IX this past Saturday.

Purrazzo recently signed with AEW and defeated Red Velvet on Collision this past weekend. While The Virtuosa dropped the ROH World Women's Championship to Mercedes Martinez on the May 4, 2022 edition of the Wednesday night show, tonight's match is being billed as her Dynamite debut.

Wrestling legend wants Anna Jay to leave AEW and go to WWE for one reason

Anna Jay began training for a pro wrestling career in July 2018, but the following year, she suffered a shoulder injury. Her in-ring debut came in September 2019, and she worked the indies until signing with AEW in April 2020.

Jay has not held championship gold, but she has been involved in top storylines with The Dark Order, The Jericho Appreciation Society, and others. The 25-year-old spent some time away with another shoulder injury in February 2021 and eventually turned heel.

The legendary Jim Cornette doesn't think The Queen Slayer is a very good wrestler. Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette commented on WWE possibly signing Anna Jay and said he hopes she goes to NXT to learn how to wrestle.

"She's got some height. She's got some weight, especially where you like it and hopefully send to NXT to learn how to wrestle," he said. [From 0:26 - 0:40)

Jay has been in a relationship with AEW star Jack Perry since 2021. The 26-year-old, formerly known as Jungle Boy, previously revealed how they got together. Jay later opened up about their relationship and why they went public.

