Bret Hart texted top AEW star; termed his match as one of the greatest of all time

An AEW star recently revealed that he received a text from WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, who called his tag title match one of the greatest of all time. The star in question is Dax Harwood.

The FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) defended the AEW World Tag Team Titles against the Bullet Club Gold (Jay White and Juice Robinson) in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match on the July 15, 2023, edition of Collision, held in Bret Hart's hometown of Calgary, Canada. The match ran for almost an hour and received rave reviews from fans and critics.

In his recent social media post, Dax Harwood revealed that he received a text from The Hitman before the match wishing him luck. The former AEW Tag Team Champion added that he received another message from Bret Hart after the contest praising the title bout and calling the last 30 minutes a "masterclass."

"Bret text me before this match in Calgary to wish me luck. He said the Stampede fans were hardcore fans & hard to impress. He text me after & said it was one of the greatest matches he’s ever seen; the last 30 mins in particular. He called those last 30 mins a “masterclass”. 58 mins on free tv. Greatest Collision match in its short history? You be the judge. Easily a Top 5 FTR/Revival Tag Match," Dax Harwood posted

"Lots of people called for my death" - AEW star Dax Harwood comments on fan backlash; takes a dig at WWE

Dax Harwood recently responded to fan backlash and took a lighthearted jab at WWE through a social media post.

The 39-year-old said some people called for his death when he joked about some wrestlers' gimmicks the last time and said he would not do it again. Then, Harwood sarcastically listed some of the funny wrestling gimmicks from the past, calling them great. Dax Harwood wrote:

"I will NOT make a comment about a wrestling plumber because lots of people called for my death on my last lighthearted “tribalistic” joke tweet. You’re right; TL Hopper, Freddie Joe Floyd, Mantaur, Fake Razor & Diesel, Disco Inferno, Glacier, Duke “the Dumpster” Droese, The Yeti, The Goon, Issac Yankem, Oz, & Shockmaster were all great gimmicks & wrestling sucks today, especially FTR. Anyway, watch #AEWRampage tonight!!"

Fans reacted to Dax Harwood seemingly getting angry at a fan during a recent show. Read the full story here.