Brie Bella makes a big statement about Bryan Danielson potentially retiring from AEW

AEW made a major acquisition by signing Bryan Danielson back in September 2021. The multi-time champion has been a star talent on the roster and a key member of the behind-the-scenes team. His future has been up in the air as of late, and now speculation has increased after a public exchange with his wife, Brie Garcia, fka Brie Bella.

The former Daniel Bryan of WWE shocked the wrestling world when he returned to the ring in 2018 after previously retiring from what was believed to be a career-ending neck injury. He has found success with AEW but has stated that 2024 may be his final year as an active competitor. The speculation ramped up when it was revealed that Danielson's AEW contract is set to expire this year.

Danielson recently filled in for his sister-in-law on The Nikki & Brie Show, joining wife Brie for a discussion on various topics, including his eventual retirement. Bryan's wife of 10 years joked that she won't hold her breath for the day of his retirement, implying at the very least that Bryan's in-ring future is a topic of discussion in the Danielson household:

"When the day is, whenever you retire, I’m not gonna hold my breath," said Brie. "I will never hold my breath with you. [Why?] Because you've said it so many times."

Brie claimed there were many times she thought Bryan would retire. They both had a laugh at the idea, with Bryan recalling how she was upset at the thought of retiring before AEW was an option.

"When?" asked Danielson. "When I was forced to retire, that was the one time. Then there was in between WWE and AEW, when I actually wanted to be done, and then you got mad at me for even suggesting the idea. [laughs]"

Brie then explained why she supported the idea of The American Dragon joining AEW:

"Well, the only reason... I was like, opportunities like this never come around."

Brie then commented on how she felt like there was one other time when her husband was going to retire, but he disagreed, adding that it would be nice to actually retire this time. The 43-year-old noted that this retirement will be on his own timing, unlike his first retirement in 2016, which was forced.

Top AEW star has major praise for Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson is widely regarded as one of the greatest pro wrestlers ever. This praise also comes from some of his in-ring opponents, despite his secret match ritual.

Danielson and Will Ospreay tore the house down at AEW Dynasty back in April for their first-ever in-ring meeting. In what many consider a Match of the Year candidate, the current International Champion defeated Danielson in 33 minutes.

After thanking fans in a post-show statement, Ospreay also referred to his opponent as the greatest to ever step in a ring.

"Thank you so much for that incredible atmosphere last night. That was nothing I have ever felt before in my life. Sending all the love and positive vibes to Bryan Danielson. Truly the greatest to ever do this, speedy recovery boss," Will Ospreay wrote.

A Danielson vs. Ospreay rematch has been rumored. Bryan's last singles bout was a Dynamite win over Satnam Singh on May 22.

