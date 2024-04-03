Bryan Danielson says top RAW star texted him after iconic AEW match: "I’ve done the same for friends in WWE"

Bryan Danielson is one of the most popular stars in wrestling today, and he is also well-respected by other wrestlers. He is one of the few wrestlers who have successfully transitioned from an in-ring role to that of working behind the scenes.

Danielson has weighed in on Cody Rhodes' match at WrestleMania XL. Rhodes is currently part of an uber-hot angle that pits him against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The stars will lock horns twice at the Show of Shows, once in a tag team match where Rhodes will team up alongside Seth Rollins and the next in singles competition.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Bryan Danielson spoke about the rapport he shares with Rhodes. The American Dragon revealed he texted The American Nightmare after his WrestleMania 39 match, where Rhodes challenged the WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns, in a losing effort due to interference.

He revealed Cody had done the same for him after his hour-long match with MJF, the Iron Man match for the World Championship at AEW Revolution, 2023, also a losing proposition for Danielson.

Danielson first discussed what he thinks the wrestlers want for each other. He revealed that while their fans and wrestling promotion owners might have animosity, wrestlers wish what is the best for other wrestlers and friends in the industry.

He then spoke about what he wanted for Cody.

“I want what’s best for Cody. It’s no different with him. Cody texted me after my hour-long match against Max [MJF] and told me how much he loved it," he continued.

And finally, he revealed a common industry trend.

“There are plenty of friends from WWE who’ve reached out and complimented different things I’ve done in AEW. I’ve done the same for friends in WWE. I want my friends to succeed. We like the fact there are two competing companies. That’s good for wrestlers, and the wrestlers want each other to succeed." he rounded off. [h/t si.com]

Fans speculate Bryan Danielson is returning to WWE after spot in A&E Documentary

Bryan Danielson had a spectacular run in WWE, and that was marked by not just his intense matches, but his talent on the mic as well, which brought the 'Yes! Movement' into the spotlight.

WWE recently promoted their latest documentary, WWE Rivals on A&E, by sharing a clip of the wrestler fka Daniel Bryan and The Miz. This led to fans speculating whether Bryan Danielson is open to a return to the Stamford-based company.

The sports entertainment giant is notorious for scraping out topics it doesn't want to bring attention to, including other wrestling promotions. The company even went as far as seemingly removing any mentions of Vince McMahon after he landed in a controversy this year that began with allegations from ex-WWE staffer Janel Grant.

