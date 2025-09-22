"Cena vs MJF would've fed families, "This is true" - Fans argue if John Cena should have joined AEW for his retirement tour

Audience disappointment with John Cena's retirement run in WWE has led many viewers to wonder if the legendary superstar's final pro-wrestling stint would have been handled better in AEW. Fans are now debating the topic on social media.At last year's Money in the Bank, the Leader of the Cenation revealed that he would be retiring from in-ring competition at the close of 2025. Cena's retirement run proper began with his unsuccessful participation in this year's Men's Royal Rumble, which was followed by the 48-year-old's shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. &quot;The Greatest of All Time&quot; made history at WrestleMania 41 by defeating Cody Rhodes and winning his 17th World Title, a belt he vowed to retire with as WWE's &quot;Last Real Champion&quot;.Cena then successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against classic opponents like Randy Orton and CM Punk; however, ahead of his SummerSlam rematch with Cody Rhodes, he was turned back into a babyface, and at the event, he ended up dropping his strap to The American Nightmare. Cena was slotted into a feud with Brock Lesnar promptly afterwards, and suffered a humiliating defeat at The Beast's hand this Saturday at Wrestlepalooza.With only a few remaining dates left till he hangs up his boots, fans on social media have loudly voiced their dissatisfaction with Cena's final run, especially his brief and underwhelming stint as a bad guy, with some arguing that the veteran should have jumped ship to AEW for his retirement.Fans have since jumped on to X/Twitter to debate the topic, with a massive number of users agreeing that AEW would likely have booked John Cena's retirement better than WWE has. They pointed to how AEW presented Sting's retirement as well as Bryan Danielson's last year. Fans also speculated on possible dream matches Cena could have wrestled in All Elite Wresting, including bouts against former World Champion MJF and NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi.JJ @jayjeyteeveeLINKNo bs Cena vs MJF would’ve fed familiesGian @xFloridaManLINKSadly this is true, and he didn’t even go there.Pro Crack Papii @NatTurnerJrLINKThey didn’t even do well with Dragons and still could’ve done Cenas better😭PWMecca @bestprograpsLINKYeah stings retirement tour was 10/10Andy Preto @Anpreto4LINKTK would book him against Tanahashi at Forbidden Door without even thinkingUltimate Onyx @Ultimate_onyxLINKyup he would have had every last world on who when and how.How John Cena's former arch-rival paid tribute to him at AEW's recent pay-per-viewEarlier this month on Friday Night Smackdown, John Cena battled Sami Zayn for the latter's WWE US Title in an open challenge. During the match, he paid homage to several of his iconic past rivals, even hitting Sami with Adam Copeland's spear at one point.This Saturday at AEW All Out : Toronto, The Rated-R Superstar returned the favour during his and Christian Cage's tag bout against FTR. Cope delivered several of Cena's signature moves, including the Five Knuckle Shuffle and the Attitude Adjustment, on Cash Wheeler.Adam Copeland about to perform John Cena's &quot;You Can't See Me&quot; taunt [Source: AEW on X]It remains to be seen how John Cena will finally end his storied wrestling career in WWE.