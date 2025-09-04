Chris Jericho, Matt Hardy, and others react after 13-time WWE champion provides health update

A former WWE champion who is currently out injured recently provided an update on his health. The update has since garnered reactions from top pro-wrestling stars like Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy, among others.
The star in question is Dustin Rhodes. The former three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion and multiple-time WWE Tag Team and Hardcore Champion has been part of AEW since 2019. The Natural is currently on hiatus from the Jacksonville-based promotion due to a severe knee injury for which he recently underwent a double knee replacement surgery. It's been two weeks since Rhodes had his surgery, and earlier today, the former AEW TNT Champion posted an update on his condition on Instagram.
"Today marks 2 weeks since surgery. Don't really know how I was doing it these last 5 yrs. Knees were destroyed. Dressing off finally. I look forward to a slow and methodical rehab. Slow and steady. Thank yall for all of your support and prayers. God has it under control. 🤘🏼❤️ #KeepSteppin #DoubleKneeReplacements"
Check out his Instagram post here.
Dustin's post received responses from many stars, including Chris Jericho, who liked the post, and Matt Hardy, who wished for a speedy recovery for the Natural.
Aside from Y2J and Matt Hardy, several other wrestling stars, including a few AEW stars, reacted to Rhodes' post, wishing him well. Check them out below:
Partnership with former WWE star Dustin Rhodes on his career, says Sammy Guevara.
The Sons of Texas, a.k.a Sammy Guevara, Dustin Rhodes, and the Von Erichs, have officially disbanded following the events of the recently concluded ROH Death Before Dishonor, where Guevara betrayed the Erichs on the pay-per-view, turning heel in the process.
In a recent Instagram Story post, Sammy discussed the Sons of Texas, stating that the group is over, much like Rhodes' career.
"Well, I kicked one of them in the face, and we stomped on the other one. I would say the Sons of Texas are about as done as Dustin Rhodes' career," he said.
It will be interesting to see if Dustin Rhodes exacts revenge on Guevara for his actions after he returns to the promotion.