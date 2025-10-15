Chris Jericho reacts to John Cena achieving a major milestone at WWE Crown Jewel

At WWE Crown Jewel, John Cena reached a major career milestone. Now, AEW star Chris Jericho has responded to it intriguingly by referencing an older match between the two.
Chris Jericho has not been seen in AEW since mid-April this year. Amid his absence, Y2J has been dropping hints about returning to WWE. Considering that Le Champion's contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion expires in December 2025, the chances of him returning to the Stamford-based promotion seem very high. Recently, the former AEW World Champion dropped his biggest hint yet after announcing his annual cruise show, 'Rock N' Wrestling Rager At Sea'. To the surprise of many, no AEW stars were announced for the show. Amid all this, Jericho has also been referencing John Cena, who is on his retirement tour, and recently reacted to Cena hitting 100 PLE wins at Crown Jewel.
On his Instagram stories, Jericho shared a collage of images from Cena's first PLE win and his 100th PLE win. For those who don't know, Cena's first PLE victory was against Jericho himself at Vengeance 2002, which explains the reference.
Check out Chris Jericho's story on IG below:
10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!
Chris Jericho recently responded to John Cena's tribute for him at WWE Crown Jewel.
At WWE Crown Jewel, John Cena paid tribute to Chris Jericho by using his signature 'Walls of Jericho' move on his opponent for the night, AJ Styles. Many wondered if The Nueve would eventually respond to the Never-Seen 17, showing him respect, and he finally did. Taking to his Instagram stories, Y2J reshared a clip from Cena and Styles' match at the pay-per-view where The Last Real Champion was executing the Walls on The Phenomenal One.
John Cena has four remaining dates in WWE, while speculation about Jericho's future away from AEW continues to grow. It will be interesting to see if Le Champion can return to the Stamford-based promotion to face off against Cena one last time before the latter retires.
Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences