Chris Jericho's next appearance officially announced, but not in AEW

Former AEW champion Chris Jericho has been announced for an appearance at a major pop-culture event the following month. The veteran has been missing from the Tony Khan-led promotion's programming since this past April. After losing his ROH World Championship to Bandido at Dynasty 2025, The Learning Tree lashed out at his former students, Big Bill and Bryan Keith, and walked out on them on the following episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite. He has not appeared on the company's weekly television since, and even missed out on several major pay-per-views, including last month's All Out : Toronto, where many anticipated his on-screen comeback. Jericho has also stirred a lot of speculations lately over rumors of his All Elite Wrestling contract expiring in some time, and his apparent interest in returning to WWE. Amidst his ongoing AEW hiatus, the company's inaugural World Champion is still being scheduled for media and pop-culture events. Along those lines, a few hours ago, it was announced that Chris Jericho would be featured on the Rhode Island Comic Con the following month, on November 7 and 8. "#ICYMI @chrisjerichofozzy is coming to #RICC2025 November 7th & 8th at the @the_amppvd and @riconvention! Chris is a multiple time champion with the WWE/WWF, WCW, and CWC since 1996 and has been signed to All Elite Wrestling (#AEW) since January 2019. He is the lead singer for the heavy metal band Fozzy and played Adam Burke in Terrifier 2 & 3." - said the announcement. Recent conjecture suggested that Jericho's time in All Elite Wrestling could soon come to an end, and that individuals in the sports entertainment juggernaut were keen to bring Y2J back to his old stomping grounds. AEW's Chris Jericho on WWE return rumorsChris Jericho's still-ongoing absence from AEW programming has led many to believe that The Nueve could make his exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion after his contract expires to then return to WWE. While speaking on the subject with Daily Mail last month, Jericho clarified that he was still signed with All Elite Wrestling, albeit stating that he was not "opposed" to going back to the Stamford-based company. Check out a clip of the interview HERE."The best thing that can happen to wrestling is AEW and the fact that there are two huge promotions that you can choose from just makes it better for the guys, makes it better for the fans, and everybody in between. I'm not going anywhere for a long while. I'm still with AEW for right now. Would I go back to WWE? I wouldn't be opposed to it. We just have to see what happens. The best thing that can happen is to have two great teams that you can play for, and that just makes everything bigger and more exciting," Jericho said. [H/T Fightful]It remains to be seen what lies next for Chris Jericho on his illustrious pro-wrestling journey.