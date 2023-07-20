Chris Jericho seemingly refutes AEW name's claims that WWE Superstar Sami Zayn is the best in the world

AEW star Chris Jericho recently took to Twitter to chime in on a debate involving wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, Sami Zayn, and Kota Ibushi.

The situation arose after Meltzer defended his claim that WWE saw Sami Zayn "as just a guy." The journalist claimed that this was the reason he did not defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship despite being the most over act in the company at the time.

Another user then suggested that Zayn is a "C+ player", another claim Meltzer quickly shut down, noting that accomplished veteran Kota Ibushi once referred to the current WWE Tag Team Champion as the best wrestler in the world.

"Not even close and Kota Ibushi once called Sami the best wrestler in the world and he's faced everyone," Meltzer tweeted.

This is where Chris Jericho comes in. The Ocho mentioned that Ibushi is yet to have stepped in the ring with him, slyly implying that he is rather the best wrestler in the world.

"He hasn’t faced me…. @ibushi_kota," Jericho replied.

Thankfully, this issue could be solved soon. With Ibushi set to make his AEW debut in the Blood and Guts match this evening, perhaps a longer stint with Tony Khan's promotion is on the cards and an eventual collision with Chris Jericho.

Could Sami Zayn join AEW to face Kota Ibushi?

Kota Ibushi's respect for Sami Zayn goes both ways, as the WWE Tag Team Champion expressed his desire to step into the ring with the Golden Star once more before finishing his career.

If Ibushi does end up signing permanently with Tony Khan's promotion, this could mean that Zayn would have to jump ship to make this blockbuster match a reality. However, this will probably not be happening any time soon.

As for Ibushi's current direction in AEW, it is suspected that he will align himself with Kenny Omega and The Elite for the foreseeable future, given the wealth of history between them.

Who do you think is the best wrestler in the world? Sound off in the comments below!