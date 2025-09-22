  • home icon
  • Death Riders member breaks social media silence after AEW star sets Jon Moxley on fire

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 22, 2025 13:17 GMT
The Death Riders [Image from a member's X]

A top AEW star left the wrestling world stunned after setting Jon Moxley on fire. A Death Riders member has broken their silence since the incident occurred.

The star in question is Darby Allin, who faced Jon Moxley in a coffin match at AEW All Out 2025 last weekend. The match, as expected, was a gruesome spectacle with both men looking to brutalize the other with every weapon they could find. Ultimately, it was the Purveyor of Violence who secured the victory after a returning PAC helped Moxley put the Daredevil in a coffin and carry him out to the back. However, Allin managed to blindside Moxley backstage by suddenly popping out from the coffin and attacking him with a windpipe. He then put the former AEW World Champion in a body bag and set it on fire.

Following the incident, Death Riders member Marina Shafir broke her silence on social media by posting a photo of a bloody Moxley along with the hashtag #AEWAllOut.

You can check out her post here.

Bryan Danielson makes huge revelation about relationship with AEW star Jon Moxley

Bryan Danielson has been a major part of Jon Moxley's story in All Elite Wrestling. The duo was part of the Blackpool Combat Club faction before the Purveyor of Violence betrayed Bryan and formed the Death Riders, born from the ashes of the Blackpool Combat Club. He even won the World Championship from Bryan at WrestleDream 2024, a match that led to the American Dragon retiring from in-ring competition.

At the All Out 2025 Zero Hour show, Danielson was speaking with Renee Paquette, Moxley's real-life partner, about their current dynamic with each other. Danielson then went on to state that their children cannot play together due to Moxley's actions.

"We can't go over to your [Renee] house anymore. Our kids can't play anymore, and all those sorts of things."

It will be interesting to see if we will ever see Bryan Danielson and Moxley back in the ring together.

