"You did it with Daniel Bryan" - Top SmackDown Superstar tipped to win WWE Championship like AEW star

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently weighed in on whether current SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn should win the WWE Championship.

The Great Liberator has become a WWE mainstay since moving to the main roster in 2016. He is arguably the most versatile performer today, having already gained a strong foothold both as a babyface and a heel in the company.

Throughout his impressive run, Zayn has racked up three reigns with the Intercontinental Championship. However, he has never won the most prestigious WWE Championship, a title that has eluded him his entire career.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno explained why Sami Zayn's current gimmick deserves a title run:

"He's [Sami Zayn] killed it in every storyline they've given him so far. If they write him into a story where he can win the championship, I think it would be done in a credible way that people would buy it, and of course, he'd be a heel, of course, he would probably cheat, of course, it'd be a screwed job and everything. His character would get a lot of heat if won the championship and came out on TV with that persona that he has," Inferno said. (01:00)

Disco asserted that if Bryan Danielson and CM Punk can make incredible world champions, then the honorary Uce certainly can, given his unrivaled mic skills and character work:

"Daniel Bryan was a world champion, incredible. There's no reason Sami Zayn can't be... It's Punk too. But he's not like, you know, because people like with the criticism be, "well look at his body and stuff." Well, you did it with Punk, you did it with Daniel Bryan. They're not jacked. (02:22)

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn heaped praise on AEW star Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson and Sami Zayn are no strangers to each other, as the two men have slugged it out multiple times, most famously for the Intercontinental Championship.

Even though the two don't share a locker room anymore, they never hold back while praising each other.

Speaking to Steve Austin on The Broken Skull Sessions, Zayn anointed Danielson as "the greatest talent of our generation."

Sami Zayn is reportedly recuperating from a legitimate arm injury, though he's still making appearances on WWE SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Bryan Danielson recently returned to the ring on the Fight For The Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite this week. He shockingly came up short against Daniel Garcia in the main event.

