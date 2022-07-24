"Best talent of our generation" - Sami Zayn lavishes praise on 4-time WWE Champion

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn had high praise for AEW star Bryan Danielson as he spoke with Steve Austin during Broken Skull Sessions.

The Master Strategist spoke on a variety of topics with Austin, including Vince McMahon's reaction to his WrestleMania 38 bout. Throughout the interview, Zayn was asked his thoughts towards various WWE colleagues such as Shinsuke Nakamura and his real-life best friend Kevin Owens.

Steve Austin brought up the name of former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson. When asked about the current AEW star, Zayn simply affirmed his belief that he was "the greatest talent of our generation."

Bryan and Zayn notably worked together under the WWE banner at WrestleMania 34. The American Dragon worked his first match since retiring in 2015 alongside Shane McMahon against the tandem of Zayn and Kevin Owens. The pair have also worked with one another in both PWG and ROH before their careers within the Stamford promotion.

Bryan himself left the company in 2021. He made his debut for AEW at All Out and has staged classics with the likes of Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, and Jon Moxley.

Steve Austin was positively surprised by Sami Zayn's WWE WrestleMania clash this year

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn My Wrestlemania match against Johnny Knoxville is one of my all time favorites. Definitely one of the matches I’m most proud of.

I’ve had a lot of great matches in my career, I’d put this up with any of them.

Anyone who saw this match will remember it. That’s as good as it gets. My Wrestlemania match against Johnny Knoxville is one of my all time favorites. Definitely one of the matches I’m most proud of.I’ve had a lot of great matches in my career, I’d put this up with any of them.Anyone who saw this match will remember it. That’s as good as it gets.

Sami Zayn couldn't avoid being lavished with praise himself, as the Texas Rattlesnake hailed his bout against Johnny Knoxville as a "breath of fresh air."

"I loved that match and like I said from my competitive days, I never thought I'd like matches like that. It was like a breath of fresh air for me. You've worked with some of the best of the best, wanna trace back to that. Did you ever think you'd be in a match like this?... I loved it. That was one of the best WrestleManias of all time in my life. And also to build that match and those props on near finishes, that was big," Austin said. (0:12- 2:19)

Zayn clashed with Knoxville at WrestleMania after initiating their feud in the lead-in to the Royal Rumble. The Jackass star joined in on the action as a guest entrant to the event's namesake match. Knoxville eliminated the former Intercontinental Champion before finding a similar fate.

Their Mania clash featured a cacophony of slapstick stunts and spots. Several of Knoxville's fellow Jackass cast interfered to provide him with his first pro-wrestling win.

