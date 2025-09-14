  • home icon
  • AEW
  "Don't want him back" - Fans erupt after former AEW star's disappointing WWE run under Triple H comes to an end

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 14, 2025 03:56 GMT
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H [Image Credits: WWE
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H [Image Credits: WWE's website (wwe.com)]

A former AEW competitor's latest run in WWE has come to an unexpected end. Fans are now reacting to the prospect of the star in question, Andrade El Idolo, possibly returning to the Jacksonville-based company.

Andrade wrestled his final match in AEW at Worlds End 2023, where he was defeated by Miro one-on-one. Shortly afterwards, he made his WWE return during last year's Men's Royal Rumble matchup. Despite the hype surrounding his comeback, El Idolo's latest run in the sports entertainment juggernaut left much to be desired, as he found himself booked primarily in mid-card feuds, such as his rivalry with Carmelo Hayes, his stint with the WWE Speed Title, and his attempts at capturing the US Championship.

also-read-trending Trending

More recently, Andrade had been teaming with former AEW International Champion Rey Fenix. The duo tried to win the WWE Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam Sunday last month, in what turned out to be El Idolo's last match for the Stamford-based company. In a surprising update, it was reported just some time earlier that the 35-year-old star has parted ways with the World Wrestling Entertainment once again.

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Fans quickly took to X/Twitter to share their reactions to Andrade's abrupt WWE exit, and his potential All Elite Wrestling return. Opinions were split on the topic, with several users arguing that the former NXT Champion ought to be, or might be, brought back to AEW. Others differed in their views, claiming that they do not want the luchador back on AEW television. One fan even suggested that El Idolo could consider performing in NJPW or in CMLL, both of which have working ties with the Tony Khan-led company.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Andrade in his pro-wrestling journey.

AEW and Andrade El Idolo parted ways on good terms

Following on the heels of Andrade's final All Elite Wrestling match at Worlds End 2023, during the post-PPV press scrum, Tony Khan addressed the former WWE superstar's imminent departure. The company's Creative Head voiced his respect for El Idolo and claimed that the latter was making his exit from his promotion on good terms, stating:

"Somebody I really respect, and I don't expect to see necessarily as it stands right now renewing the contract, but somebody that I have a great amount of respect for and would be parting on good terms, and was here and did wrestle tonight, is Andrade El Idolo. Andrade El Idolo's contract is up at the end of the year. We have had great talks, [and] I have a ton of respect for Andrade El Idolo," he said.

It remains to be seen if Andrade will appear on All Elite television ever again.

