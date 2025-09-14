WWE officially confirms SmackDown Superstar has been let go by the company 

The WWE roster has suffered a big setback, as a SmackDown Superstar appears to have left the company. WWE has made Andrade's rumored departure official on its website.Earlier today, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that the Mexican wrestler is no longer with the Stamford-based promotion. The 35-year-old remained absent from weekly programming after SummerSlam, where he and Rey Fenix failed to dethrone The Wyatt Sicks for the Tag Team Title in a Six-Pack TLC Match.He had not been present backstage on SmackDown lately and was not on the internal injury list. Interestingly, he had 18 months left on his deal, meaning his exit was not the case of his contract simply expiring.According to Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated, Andrade was released by WWE. The word making the rounds is that it was not a mutual decision. Whether he was creatively unhappy, only Andrade can tell.Neither Triple H nor Andrade has commented publicly on the rumors yet. But some eagle-eyed fans noticed that his profile was moved to the alumni section, which all but confirms that he has parted ways with the company.You can check out a screengrab of the updated alumni page below.What's next for Andrade following WWE departure?Andrade's second run with the sports entertainment juggernaut is in the rearview mirror, and it was relatively short.Fans have been wondering whether he will return to AEW, having left in December 2023. Fightful Select noted that Tony Khan wanted to re-sign the Mexican wrestler and offered him a long-term contract, but he chose not to sign an extension.Despite not leaving on good terms, it is said that the AEW door remains open to anyone as long as nothing &quot;heinous&quot; was tied to the departure. Will Andrade make a shocking AEW return before 2025 ends? Fans must stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more updates.