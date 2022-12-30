Eric Bischoff feels WWE RAW Superstar's AEW departure "was not just a money decision"

Wrestling legend Eric Bischoff feels there's something fishy about WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan parting ways earlier this year.

The American Nightmare's shocking return at WrestleMania 38 will go down as one of the biggest moments of 2022. The fact that it happened hard on the heels of his AEW departure left fans perplexed over what went down between the two sides.

Neither man has been transparent about the situation since then, prompting fans and veterans alike to do nothing but speculate.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Bischoff asserted that Rhodes' AEW exit didn't just come off as a money decision:

"I wouldn't have expected it. But boy, what a big move that was...I haven't talked to Cody about it. Cody and I are friends. We text each other now and again, but we don't chat. I would like to know what it was like for him to make that decision, because it was not just a money decision, I don't believe. I mean, I'm sure money was a factor, always is, but there was something more to it than money. And I'd like to know what that is someday," Bischoff said. (1:26)

He cited creative frustration as one of the main reasons why Cody Rhodes went back to his old stomping grounds:

"There was some frustration, you know, because WWE had WrestleMania when Cody was there before [as Stardust]. That's why he left. He didn't feel creatively fulfilled, and he didn't believe that anything would change in the near future. And he went to WWE, so he could be in charge of his own destiny, which is, went to AEW so he could be in charge of his own destiny... But something happened there, and I would imagine it was just creative frustration," he added. (2:24)

You can check out the full clip below:

What's next for Cody Rhodes in WWE?

Following a months-long absence from WWE programming due to a pectoral injury, Cody Rhodes appeared on RAW via satellite to address his future this week.

The American Nightmare teased an imminent return and vowed to pick up where he left off, although a potential fourth clash against former adversary Seth "Freakin" Rollins is not on his radar.

Interestingly, the 37-year-old teased going after the coveted WWE Championship, a title that The Bloodline kingpin Roman Reigns currently holds.

Recent rumors have insinuated that Triple H is plotting a route to have Rhodes challenge Reigns for one of the titles at WrestleMania 39 in case The Rock doesn't make it to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Only time will tell whether Cody Rhodes fulfills his prophecy of becoming world champion in 2023.

