Ex-WWE star makes massive claim; vows to "finish" Jon Moxley and The Death Riders

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and The Death Riders have been the main focus of the Jacksonville-based promotion for the past couple of months. Moxley and Wheeler Yuta find themselves in a tag team match against FTR on Saturday Night's Collision. FTR's Dax Harwood has made a bold claim ahead of the bout.

The Death Riders have targeted many stars like Bryan Danielson, Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin, Cope, The Rock & Roll Express, and more. Jon Moxley's faction seems to stop at nothing when it comes to taking over. However, their current rivals in Cope, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler have put up a strong fight.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Dax Harwood vowed to end The Death Riders in their tag team match on Collision:

Trending

"This started late last year. From trying to poison Orange Cassidy to ending the Rock & Roll Express, tonight, we finish it. This one will be wild. #AEWCollision."

Expand Tweet

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is open to adding more members to The Death Riders

The Death Riders came onto the scene last year after Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli turned on their Blackpool Combat Club stablemate, Bryan Danielson. Moxley added PAC and Marina Shafir to the group and also convinced Wheeler Yuta to turn on The American Dragon.

In a recent appearance on Close Up with Renee Paquette, The former WWE Champion said anyone can join The Death Riders. He made it clear that he wants them to show up every day and be ready to give it their all to become members of his faction:

"Anybody can be on my team. Claudio is on my team. You can be on my team. You [points at the camera] can be on my team. Anybody can be on our team. But you better show up every single day, ready to give everything you have. You better be at 100%. You better drop f**king ego at the door, and if you can't do that, pack your bags and get out," said Mox.

The fans will have to wait and see if Jon Moxley adds any more All Elite Wrestling stars to The Death Riders in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback