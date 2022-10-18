"It's OK. Your opinion doesn't matter" - Twitterverse goes into a fit of rage against top AEW star's comments on Bray Wyatt's SmackDown promo

Current Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho reacted to Bray Wyatt's first promo on SmackDown since his return. However, the wrestling world did not take the former WWE star's comments well.
Last week on SmackDown, Bray Wyatt made his first appearance on the show since his return at Extreme Rules. He cut a heartfelt promo by talking about how he lost all hope after losing his job last year and suffered the loss of a couple of his dear friends. He was in tears throughout the promo.
On Twitter, one fan asked Chris Jericho about the Bray Wyatt segment. The ROH World Champion mentioned he loved it, but he didn't believe the words coming out of The Eater of World's mouth.
"I don’t buy a word of it! And I love it…👍,"Chris Jericho tweeted.
Jericho's response riled up the wrestling world as people attacked the ROH World Champion for his comments.
They believed that the AEW star's opinion was not worth anything as he was jealous of Wyatt.
One fan jokingly claimed that Jericho didn't buy any of it because it was not said in AEW.
People questioned why he reacted to WWE when he needed to focus on his promotion and how to improve it.
The majority of the wrestling world came in to support Bray Wyatt.
"Millions of people watch and tune for Bray Wyatt. Less than a million people watch Chris Jericho's last match... There's level to this game." A fan tweeted
Some also agreed with Chris Jericho.
AEW's Jim Ross also reacted to Bray Wyatt's return
During his Grillin JR podcast, Jim Ross mentioned that he looks forward to seeing what Wyatt has in store. The AEW commentator also noted that being a big guy, the former WWE Champion is a fantastic athlete.
"He’s got that Blackjack Mulligan and Mike Rotunda blood running through his veins, he’s athletic as hell for a 300-pound guy. I’m glad he’s back, I’m glad anybody is back for any company if everybody is on board," JR said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]
The wrestling world has been waiting a long time to witness Wyatt's return. After the strange ending to SmackDown, people are looking forward to the next chapter.
