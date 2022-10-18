"It's OK. Your opinion doesn't matter" - Twitterverse goes into a fit of rage against top AEW star's comments on Bray Wyatt's SmackDown promo

Current Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho reacted to Bray Wyatt's first promo on SmackDown since his return. However, the wrestling world did not take the former WWE star's comments well.

Last week on SmackDown, Bray Wyatt made his first appearance on the show since his return at Extreme Rules. He cut a heartfelt promo by talking about how he lost all hope after losing his job last year and suffered the loss of a couple of his dear friends. He was in tears throughout the promo.

On Twitter, one fan asked Chris Jericho about the Bray Wyatt segment. The ROH World Champion mentioned he loved it, but he didn't believe the words coming out of The Eater of World's mouth.

"I don’t buy a word of it! And I love it…👍,"Chris Jericho tweeted.

Jericho's response riled up the wrestling world as people attacked the ROH World Champion for his comments.

They believed that the AEW star's opinion was not worth anything as he was jealous of Wyatt.

GlorioThe1% 🇨🇩 @th4tguy92 @IAmJericho Chris Jericho proper let’s himself down man, such a big fan of his as wrestler too but comes across really closed minded in his opinions when you’d think he’s the opposite, such a shame🙁 @IAmJericho Chris Jericho proper let’s himself down man, such a big fan of his as wrestler too but comes across really closed minded in his opinions when you’d think he’s the opposite, such a shame🙁

One fan jokingly claimed that Jericho didn't buy any of it because it was not said in AEW.

Big purr @HarrisonMontell @IAmJericho You didn’t believe it because he wasn’t saying it in an AEW ring🤣 @IAmJericho You didn’t believe it because he wasn’t saying it in an AEW ring🤣

People questioned why he reacted to WWE when he needed to focus on his promotion and how to improve it.

Alesha Burton @AleshaBurton8 @PsychoClownGuy1 @jai_lynnettexo @WrestlingWCC It’s not what he say it is none of Chris Jericho’s business, it comes to WWE so his opinion of WWE product keep it to his self and he could’ve kept his mouth shut! And worry about AEW‘s women’s division! @PsychoClownGuy1 @jai_lynnettexo @WrestlingWCC It’s not what he say it is none of Chris Jericho’s business, it comes to WWE so his opinion of WWE product keep it to his self and he could’ve kept his mouth shut! And worry about AEW‘s women’s division!

The majority of the wrestling world came in to support Bray Wyatt.

D⚫T @LostBySky bray wyatt: my two friends are gone



chris jericho: bray wyatt: my two friends are gonechris jericho: https://t.co/goFMjqciq0

badaboom @badaboom127837 @IAmJericho Bray is better than you. You been in AEW since day 1 have any of ur feuds ended with u putting anyone over? Ur like 60 bruv and ur beating everyone talking about not “buying something” @IAmJericho Bray is better than you. You been in AEW since day 1 have any of ur feuds ended with u putting anyone over? Ur like 60 bruv and ur beating everyone talking about not “buying something” 😂

"Millions of people watch and tune for Bray Wyatt. Less than a million people watch Chris Jericho's last match... There's level to this game." A fan tweeted

Check out the full tweet here.

Some also agreed with Chris Jericho.

I stand with Danhausen @Rocketer @IAmJericho I said the same thing, except I didn't like it. I don't think you play games on someone playing/sounding suicidal. I hope it ends up going in a much better direction. Glad Bray is back, hope they kind of steer off that tone quickly. @IAmJericho I said the same thing, except I didn't like it. I don't think you play games on someone playing/sounding suicidal. I hope it ends up going in a much better direction. Glad Bray is back, hope they kind of steer off that tone quickly.

. @powerliftingbjj @IAmJericho Well yeah it’s all a part of the angle. Did people think this was a genuine promo???? @IAmJericho Well yeah it’s all a part of the angle. Did people think this was a genuine promo????

GYRFM @GYRFM_



It's 100% part of the Kult of Windham storyline and it will be brilliant. @IAmJericho Jericho knows!It's 100% part of the Kult of Windham storyline and it will be brilliant. @IAmJericho Jericho knows!It's 100% part of the Kult of Windham storyline and it will be brilliant.

Peter Nelson @PeteHausen @IAmJericho Was starting to think I was the only one that was a little more skeptical about how sincere all of that was. Like, I'm sure some of it was legit, but I got the vibe that he's still setting up a cult. @IAmJericho Was starting to think I was the only one that was a little more skeptical about how sincere all of that was. Like, I'm sure some of it was legit, but I got the vibe that he's still setting up a cult.

Chris Murphy @chrismurp @IAmJericho This is the perfect response. I don’t know if it was real or not, that’s not the point. It was still one of the best promos of the year. Behind MJF of course. @IAmJericho This is the perfect response. I don’t know if it was real or not, that’s not the point. It was still one of the best promos of the year. Behind MJF of course.

AEW's Jim Ross also reacted to Bray Wyatt's return

During his Grillin JR podcast, Jim Ross mentioned that he looks forward to seeing what Wyatt has in store. The AEW commentator also noted that being a big guy, the former WWE Champion is a fantastic athlete.

"He’s got that Blackjack Mulligan and Mike Rotunda blood running through his veins, he’s athletic as hell for a 300-pound guy. I’m glad he’s back, I’m glad anybody is back for any company if everybody is on board," JR said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The wrestling world has been waiting a long time to witness Wyatt's return. After the strange ending to SmackDown, people are looking forward to the next chapter.

What was your reaction to the SmackDown segment? Let us know in the comments section below.

