Fans go berserk after reports emerge that AEW has no plans for major star

Tony Khan has loaded up the AEW and ROH rosters in his seventh year as a promoter. The All Elite locker room features megastar names like Jon Moxley, Mercedes Moné, and The Elite, while stars including Bandido, Athena, and Dustin Rhodes lead Ring of Honor. Unfortunately, not everyone can hold a top spot with such stacked lineups, and now fans are reacting to reports on the company having no plans for a future Hall of Famer.

Chris Jericho is widely regarded as one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. The inaugural AEW World Champion has reinvented himself several times in Khan's companies, with reigns as FTW and ROH World Champion.

After Bandido ended Jericho's second Ring of Honor reign at 165 days in April, the 54-year-old went on hiatus for Fozzy's 25th Anniversary Tour, but there had been plans for a major storyline to begin while touring. Following months of "please retire!" chants, Jericho felt like he needed a break. It was reported this week that AEW has no plans for the 26-time WWE champion right now.

The wrestling world is responding to the latest Jericho news with an extremely mixed bag of feedback. The majority of fans on X seem to want the five-time WCW champion back in WWE, but some are weary when it comes to a potential full-time run, suggesting a Legends contract and Hall of Fame induction before retirement.

Jericho does have detractors among the WWE Universe and the All Elite fanbase, as several expressed disappointment in his recent programs. At the same time, many fans can't wait for the 54-year-old's return to AEW and ROH, and a few hope to see him return for NJPW instead.

"Please, Papa H [pleading face emoji] We wanna see Y2J back in the big leagues!" wrote one fan.

"Jericho deserves the break. Hope to see him back in AEW soon. He’s an MVP," another fan commented.

You can see a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions to reports on Chris Jericho's AEW status (Photo Credits: @WrestlePurists on X)

AEW star Chris Jericho pays tribute to wrestling legend

Chris Jericho is mostly known for his wrestling career and his band Fozzy, but his KISS cover band Kuarantine has continued to grow its fanbase as well. The band launched in 2020 and recently performed at Crusher Fest in Milwaukee.

Crusher Fest is an annual celebration to honor Reginald Lisowski, also known as The Crusher. Jericho took to Instagram to pay tribute to The Wrestler Who Made Milwaukee Famous.

"Thx to everybody at @dacrusherfest for having @kuarantine_official last night! Amazing show and hundreds of amazing people came to rock and party in honor of the late great #TheCrusher! I was a huge fan of his when I was a kid watching #AWA in Winnipeg and even asked my mom if I could go drink beer with him on the corner of Portage & Main, when he invited the whole city to come join him. I was 9 years old and I was bummed when she said no! But last night I got to party with him in spirit!" Chris Jericho wrote with the photo below.

The Crusher began training for pro wrestling at age 13. The 1994 WCW Hall of Famer passed away on October 22, 2005, at the age of 79.

