  • Former AEW champion's real-life partner sends a three-word message after Tony Khan officially confirms her signing

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 20, 2025 16:41 GMT
Tony Khan confirmed that the star is officially All Elite [Images from AEW's YouTube]

A top wrestling star who is the real-life partner of a former AEW Champion was officially confirmed as All Elite by Tony Khan earlier today. The star has since responded to Khan's announcement with a three-word message.

In what was her first singles match in All Elite Wrestling, Alex Windsor defeated Taya Valkyrie last night on Collision. Windsor, who is the fiancée of former two-time International Champion Will Ospreay, had reportedly signed with Tony Khan's promotion last month and participated in the Women's Gauntlet Match at All In. Before joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, Alex made her name in the independent circuit at promotions such as RevPro and Pro Wrestling EVE.

Following her successful Collision debut last night, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to officially confirm Windsor as All Elite.

"The very impressive Alex Windsor won her #AEWCollision debut match tonight, and now it’s official:@HailWindsor is All Elite!" wrote Khan on X.

Shortly after, The Iron Willed responded to Khan's post with a three-word message.

"I did it," wrote Windsor.
Check out her post below:

Huge match announced for next week's AEW Collision involving Alex Windsor

Last night, after Alex Windsor won her debut singles match on Collision, Athena interrupted her celebration and seemingly disrespected Windsor, asking her to get back in line.

Shortly after, Tony Khan addressed the Fallen Goddess' behavior and announced a huge title match for next week's Collision. Khan announced the bout on X/Twitter.

"#AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT TNT + HBO Max Next Saturday, 7/26 ROH Women's World Title Athena vs Alex Windsor After @HailWindsor’s win tonight, she was disrespected by @AthenaPalmer_FG! They’ll collide in a rematch of their classic Global Wars Australia title bout NEXT SATURDAY!" Tony announced.

The last time Athena and the Iron Willed faced off was in Australia at the Global Wars event back in February. The bout, which was for the ROH Women's Title, was won by the champion.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
