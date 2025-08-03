  • home icon
  • Former AEW champion sends an emotional message following Dustin Rhodes’ heartbreaking announcement

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 03, 2025 13:28 GMT
Dustin Rhodes at AEW All In: Texas [ Image from Rhodes
Dustin Rhodes at AEW All In: Texas [Image from Rhodes' Instagram]

A few days after losing his TNT Title on AEW Collision, Dustin Rhodes made a heartbreaking announcement on social media. Now, a former AEW champion has reacted to the announcement with an emotional message. This was Nyla Rose.

This week on Collision, Dustin Rhodes put his TNT Title on the line against Kyle Fletcher in a brutal Chicago Street Fight. The Natural ended up losing the match thanks to Don Callis' interference and also suffered an unfortunate knee injury during the bout. Meanwhile, the contest itself was a spectacle and even received a five-star rating from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Rhodes, who had won the championship in his hometown of Texas at All In, lost it just 19 days later, marking a relatively short reign with the title.

A few days removed from Collision, Rhodes took to X to give fans an update on his injury. The Natural stated that he will be out for a while and will need major invasive surgery. He also mentioned that his time with the title was special to him. This caught the attention of the former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose, who responded to Rhodes' announcement with crying face emojis.

"😢😢😢😢"

Mercedes Mone rejects Nyla Rose's challenge for a match at AEW Forbidden Door

Amid her current hiatus from the company, Mercedes Mone had taken to X, asking fans who she should face at the promotion's next big PPV, Forbidden Door, in August. The CEO got many replies, and one of them was from Nyla Rose.

The Native Beast responded to Mone's post on X with a GIF that hinted at her desire to fight Mone at the PPV.

Check out her tweet below:

Mone, however, swiftly shut down her challenge and sternly asked Rose to get out of her comment section.

The CEO is scheduled for an appearance at Dynamite next week, and it will be interesting to see if she brings up this interaction on the show.



