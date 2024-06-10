Former WCW Champion apologizes to Ric Flair; says he's "disappointed" with the WWE legend

The beef between wrestling legend Ric Flair and several former WCW names took a turn today as one of The Nature Boy's targets apologized. Following Flair's suggestion of a match to settle their differences, former WWE and WCW head writer Vince Russo sent out a somber message.

Flair and Russo had been going at it all day due to accusations leveled at the latter, as well as former WCW executives Eric Bischoff and Jim Herd. Ric Flair accused the three of being the primary reasons for WCW's downfall back in 2001.

Vince Russo joked that Flair was eating "rum candy," which sparked a fiery response from The Nature Boy, who offered to give Russo, Bischoff, and Herd $20,000 apiece if they would show up in Florida to take him on. He even gave the veteran writer clearance to turn it into a pay-per-view event, but Russo responded with an apology instead.

Russo's latest message revealed his admiration for the 16-time World Champion, as well as his disappointment. He explained his side of the story and apologized to Flair.

"I sincerely apologize for making your Life a Living hell. I didn't realize I did that until today. When we were working together you gave me no indication of that. At the end of the day, I was just trying to do my job. I guess nobody's Perfect," wrote Russo.

You can check out Russo's post with his full message below:

Ric Flair claimed that lies and conquest were the killers of WCW

It's no secret that Ric Flair has held a grudge against former WCW Executive Vice President Jim Herd for decades, but it seems that The Nature Boy also holds Eric Bischoff and Vince Russo responsible for the demise of WWE's historic rival promotion.

Following up on Vice's hit new show, Who Killed WCW? the 75-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) to point fingers at what he called a "three-headed monster."

"I’ve Tried To Lay Low On This But Let’s Face It- Who Killed WCW? It’s A Three-Headed Monster! Jim Herd, @EBischoff, And @THEVinceRusso!!! There’s No Individual Wrestler Or Faction That Caused Anything To Kill WCW. It Was The People In Charge That Created Dysfunction, Animosity, And Tried To Divide And Conquer By Lying To Everyone And Involving Themselves In The Promotion Which Was The Ultimate Failure! God, I Could Give You A Thousand More Examples," wrote Flair.

You can check out Flair's post below:

Many fans are aware of the circumstances regarding WCW's demise, and some have laid the blame on Bischoff and Russo over the years. But more than two decades on, it seems that Ric Flair hasn't let go of his animosity.

