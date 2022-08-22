"He's VERY unhappy" - Former WWE superstar sarcastically comments on CM Punk's behavior amid AEW departure rumors

Former WWE Superstar Dax Harwood recently took to social media to make some sarcastic comments about CM Punk and the rumors surrounding him.

Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Punk called out Hangman Page prior to his segment with Jon Moxley. Following this, reports surfaced that the AEW World Champion went into business by himself and the segment was unplanned. As a result, there were alleged tensions surrounding the company's backstage situation due to the fiasco between Punk and Page.

Taking to Twitter, Harwood chimed in on the ongoing saga by posting a photo of himself having a fun time with Punk. The FTR member then only had these thoughts amidst the latest rumors surrounding his friend.

"He [referring to CM Punk] gave me the ‘jobber jaw punch’ pose. And if you can’t tell, he’s VERY unhappy," Harwood tweeted.

Check it out below:

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR He gave me the ‘jobber jaw punch’ pose.



Harwood and Punk will be involved in the upcoming episode of Dynamite this Wednesday. The former AEW Tag Team Champion will face Jay Lethal in a singles bout, while current AEW World Champion Punk will be in a title unification match against interim champion Jon Moxley.

CM Punk recently reflected on the first anniversary of his AEW debut

Despite being in the hot seat over the past few days, The Second City Saint still took time to reminisce on his pro wrestling return as he marked a year in AEW. He wrote an emotional message on Instagram thanking the fans for their never-ending support of him.

Also on the social media platform, the AEW World Champion gathered some photos from his best moments with the company. Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Sting, Darby Allin, and Britt Baker were among others included in the album.

Now, as his AEW career turns one year old, CM Punk will be up to possibly his biggest challenge during his stint with the company against Jon Moxley on Dynamite.

It will be interesting to see who will prevail between the two proud athletes and be called the Undisputed AEW World Champion.

What are your thoughts on Dax Harwood's tweet about CM Punk? Drop your thoughts in the comments section.

Edited by Debottam Saha